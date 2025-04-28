SC to consider banning explicit content on OTT, social media
What's the story
The Supreme Court of India will hear a petition on Monday seeking a ban on sexually explicit content on over-the-top (OTT) and social media platforms.
The petitioners have sought a National Content Control Authority to regulate online pornography.
They claim the lack of strict rules has led to rampant sharing of explicit material online and allege some OTT platforms are streaming content that could constitute "child pornography."
Societal impact
Petitioners warn of harmful effects of accessing explicit content
The plea adds, "Such sexually deviant material pollutes the minds of youth, children, and even grown-up persons, giving rise to perverted and unnatural sexual tendencies, thereby leading to an increase in the crime rate."
The petitioners warn that failure to regulate this content could seriously harm "societal values," adversely impact mental health, and pose risks to public safety.
They also expressed concern over how easily children and young people can access explicit content online.
Recommendations
Block pornographic content, especially for minors
The petitioners have asked the top court to consider directing a temporary suspension of social media and OTT platform access till a system is established to block pornographic content, especially for minors.
They have suggested the formation of two special committees: one headed by a retired Supreme Court judge and other experts to screen and certify digital content, just like the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) does for films.
Societal study
Committee for societal study on explicit content
The second proposed committee would include eminent psychologists, acknowledged by the Rehabilitation Council of India, and others.
This committee would conduct an all-India study on the psychological and societal impact of exposure to sexually explicit material.
The petitioners contend that the government has a constitutional duty to protect public morality and ensure digital platforms aren't "breeding grounds for deviant behavior."
As per SC's cause list for Monday, the petition will be heard by Justices BR Gavai and Augustine George Masih.