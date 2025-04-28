What drew Nawazuddin Siddiqui to ZEE5 film 'Costao'
What's the story
Renowned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently spoke to Mid-Day about his upcoming movie Costao, releasing on ZEE5 on May 1.
The film, directed by Sejal Shah, dives into a gold smuggling case customs officer Costao Fernandes battled against in the 1990s.
Siddiqui was fascinated by Fernandes's character, especially his distinct laughter.
Actor's statement
Siddiqui was moved by Fernandes's courage
The actor said about Fernandes, "He laughs a lot, but there's still something hidden behind his laughter. That was very interesting to explore."
Siddiqui was also greatly moved by his courage and resilience against a rotten, corrupt system, and thus, said yes to the project.
Further, speaking about his experience in the industry, he added, "The more I am experienced, the more I am scared thinking about acting because there are so many things to be explored."
Industry critique
Siddiqui's thoughts on industry stereotypes
Siddiqui, who has been part of the industry for 26 years, spoke about how the industry is reluctant to cast actors who don't fit the conventional hero stereotype.
He noted that even though the industry praises actors like Irrfan Khan, Manoj Bajpayee, Naseeruddin Shah, and Om Puri, no big films have been made with them.
"Today, you shower praise at them and call them great actors, but no one ever made a big film with them."
Talent advocacy
Siddiqui emphasized the need for genuine talent recognition
Siddiqui emphasized the importance of recognizing true talent in the film industry.
He slammed the industry's habit of dividing actors into different groups like "actor, hero, star, superstar," which often results in great actors being pushed to the sidelines.
"They aren't supporting actors. They are great actors. Yet no one thought of making a film with them. And maybe no one ever will. We will be gone one day, but this will go on."
Sequel speculation
Siddiqui's response to 'Gangs of Wasseypur' sequel rumors
When asked about a potential third part of Gangs of Wasseypur, Siddiqui replied, "Anurag won't make it. Neither will I act in it."
"I get such offers so much. People even tell me, 'Let's take your character of Faizal Khan from Gangs and make a film on him.'"