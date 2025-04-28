What's the story

Renowned actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui recently spoke to Mid-Day about his upcoming movie Costao, releasing on ZEE5 on May 1.

The film, directed by Sejal Shah, dives into a gold smuggling case customs officer Costao Fernandes battled against in the 1990s.

Siddiqui was fascinated by Fernandes's character, especially his distinct laughter.