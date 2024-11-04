Summarize Simplifying... In short The Bollywood film 'Veer-Zaara' is making waves in Germany ahead of its international re-release, with nearly 1,000 tickets sold in just four days.

'Veer-Zaara': 1,000 tickets sold in Germany ahead of international re-release

What's the story The iconic Bollywood film Veer-Zaara, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta, will have a grand international re-release on Thursday (November 7). This comes on the 20th anniversary of the cult romantic film. The movie will be screened in several global locations such as the Middle East, North America, Australia, Europe (including the UK), Malaysia, New Zealand, Singapore, and South Africa. The re-release has already created a huge buzz.

Pre-release success

'Veer-Zaara' witnessed impressive pre-sales in Germany and UK

The re-release of Veer-Zaara has already created a significant impact in Germany, with nearly 1,000 tickets sold for 18 shows just four days ahead of its re-screening, as per a report by Koimoi. This led the makers to start advanced bookings for the film. The movie is reportedly trending more than recent releases in Germany. In the United Kingdom too, it has sold 425 tickets for limited shows owing to high demand.

Song addition

'Veer-Zaara' to include previously unreleased song in re-release

The international re-release of Veer-Zaara will include the song Aa Gaye Hum Kahan, which was missing from the original release. The film had been a massive success when it first premiered in 2004, emerging as the highest-grossing film of the year with worldwide earnings of approximately ₹98cr. This was remarkable as it competed with another Bollywood blockbuster, Aitraaz starring Akshay Kumar, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Kareena Kapoor Khan at the box office.

Global screening

'Veer-Zaara' to be screened in over 600 cinemas worldwide

The international re-release of Veer-Zaara will be screened in over 600 cinemas worldwide. This comes after the film's successful re-release in India earlier this year, which took its total worldwide earnings past the ₹100cr mark. Notably, this is the first time an already-released Indian film is going for such a wide re-release internationally. Produced by Yash Raj Films, Veer-Zaara's story revolves around a cross-border romance between an Indian soldier and a Pakistani woman.