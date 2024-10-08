Summarize Simplifying... In short The Indian sci-fi blockbuster, 'Kalki 2898 AD', is set to charm audiences in Japan and Russia, following its global success of $140 million.

The producers are already crafting a sequel, promising an epic face-off between stars Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan.

Beyond the sequel, the 'Kalki' universe may expand into series, animations, and comic books, making it a franchise to watch out for.

'Kalki 2898 AD' to release in Japan, Russia

By Tanvi Gupta 03:48 pm Oct 08, 202403:48 pm

What's the story Director Nag Ashwin's sci-fi blockbuster Kalki 2898 AD is all set to expand its international reach with upcoming releases in Japan and Russia. Per Variety, the film will be released in Japan by Twin, headed by industry veteran Kabata Keizo, in early 2025. This comes after the success of SS Rajamouli's RRR, another Indian film released by Twin that became the highest-grossing Indian movie ever in Japan.

Release details

'Kalki 2898 AD' is also set to release in Russia

Apart from Japan, Kalki 2898 AD is also set for a Russian release. A dubbed version of the film is likely to be released in Russian theaters in the coming months. Meanwhile, a Chinese release is still being considered as producers look at different options. The film has already been a massive success globally, grossing $140 million worldwide and becoming the highest-grossing Indian film of 2024.

Sequel development

Meanwhile, 'Kalki' sequel is in progress

Producers of Kalki 2898 AD are already working on a sequel of the film. The follow-up will see an epic showdown between characters played by Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan. Producer Swapna Dutt revealed they have already shot 35% of the sequel and nearly finalized the script. "We're definitely smarter than the last one. We know the world better. We'll know the production better," she said about their approach to the sequel.

Production insights

'Kalki 2898 AD' was a significant financial risk

Backing Kalki 2898 AD was a huge financial risk for the producers. With an estimated budget of $72 million, it is one of India's most expensive films. However, producer Dutt was confident of director Ashwin's vision. "We trust Nag Ashwin a lot," she said. "He said, 'Let's climb a mountain.' We climbed the first film [Mahanati] and then the second one...This time, he said, 'It's Kalki's birth.' And we said, all in, let's do it."

Franchise plans

Producers hinted at future expansions of 'Kalki' universe

Beyond the sequel, the producers have hinted at potential expansions of the Kalki universe. "Primarily, I think with this setup, it's these two parts, and then the spin-offs on what his head is spinning right now, only Nag Ashwin can tell us," Swapna Dutt said. "There could be a lot of series, there could be animation, there could be comic books." Released in June, the epic sci-fi drama also starred Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.