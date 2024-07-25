In short Simplifying... In short Prabhas is set to start production on a new film with Hanu Raghavapudi in August, splitting his time between this project and "The Raja Saab".

The film, speculated to be a romantic drama, will showcase a different side of Prabhas's acting skills.

A special set is being constructed for the film, and Pakistani actress Sajal Aly may be cast as the female lead. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Prabhas gears up for new film project with Hanu Raghavapudi

Prabhas-Hanu Raghavapudi's film to start production in August: Report

By Isha Sharma 11:06 am Jul 25, 202411:06 am

What's the story After the blockbuster success of Kalki 2898 AD, actor Prabhas is preparing for his next project with director Hanu Raghavapudi. The film, which is currently in the scripting phase, is expected to begin production on August 22, reported Times Now. Preparations for the shoot are already in progress. Prabhas, who recently returned from a three-week vacation in Italy, will also resume shooting for Maruthi's The Raja Saab in August while working on Raghavapudi's project.

Dual projects

Prabhas balances work between two films

Prabhas has dedicated a significant amount of time to this project with Mythri Movie Makers. The actor plans to divide his time between The Raja Saab and Raghavapudi's film, with the goal of completing most of the shooting before moving on to the sequels Salaar 2 and Kalki 2. He reportedly believes that these films will provide a refreshing change for his fans after his larger-than-life roles in Salaar and Kalki 2898 AD.

Set building

Special set constructed for upcoming film; female lead reportedly locked

A special set is being built for the upcoming film, where the first schedule of shooting will take place. The film is speculated to be a romantic drama that will reveal a new side of Prabhas's acting abilities. Recently, a report by 123Telugu suggested that Pakistani actor Sajal Aly, famed for her role in the late Sridevi's Mom, might be cast opposite him.