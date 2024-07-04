In brief Simplifying... In brief "Kalki 2898 AD", a film directed by Nag Ashwin, has become the second-highest Hindi grosser of 2024, raking in ₹700 crore globally in just six days.

The film, which features a star-studded cast and explores the Kurukshetra War, has been lauded for its depiction of the Mahabharata and technical prowess.

With no major competition ahead, the film's successful run is expected to continue.

'Kalki 2898 AD' breaks box office records

'Kalki' hits ₹700 crore, becomes second-highest Hindi grosser of 2024

By Isha Sharma 09:51 am Jul 04, 202409:51 am

What's the story The dystopian sci-fi film Kalki 2898 AD, headlined by Prabhas, has surpassed the ₹700cr mark at the worldwide box office within a week of its release. Despite a drop in collections since its release day, the film has demonstrated stability after the first weekend. The movie's Indian nett collection stands at ₹393.4cr, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. The Hindi version alone has grossed ₹152.5cr, making it the second-highest grosser of the year in the Hindi market!

Global impact

'Kalki' emerges as the most successful Indian film of 2024

Kalki 2898 AD, directed by Nag Ashwin, has emerged as the most successful Indian film of 2024 globally. After six days in theatres, producers Vyjayanthi Movies announced that the movie had grossed ₹700cr worldwide. This places it ahead of Prabhas's previous film Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, which made around ₹600cr last year. The Telugu version saw an overall occupancy of 31.38% on its seventh day and has made ₹202.8cr during its first week in India.

Ongoing success

'Kalki 2898 AD' continues successful run, celebrates earnings

On Wednesday, Vyjayanthi Movies celebrated the film's earnings by sharing a special poster on their official page. The film is expected to continue its successful run at the box office with no major competition ahead. The Telugu and Hindi versions of Kalki 2898 AD earned ₹9.5cr and ₹11.5cr nett respectively in India on Wednesday. The film has been heavily praised for its depiction of Mahabharata and technical finesse.

Production details

'Kalki 2898 AD': A star-studded cast and high production value

Kalki 2898 AD, which explores events from the Kurukshetra War, was reportedly produced on a budget of ₹600cr. The film boasts a star-studded cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, among others. It also features cameos by (spoiler) Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, Mrunal Thakur, and director SS Rajamouli, etc. The film was released in multiple languages including Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.