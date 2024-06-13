Next Article

Disha Patani revealed as Roxie in Prabhas's 'Kalki 2898 AD'

By Shreya Mukherjee 11:24 am Jun 13, 202411:24 am

What's the story The highly anticipated pan-India film, Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas and directed by Nag Ashwin, has unveiled a new poster. The poster features actor Disha Patani as Roxie, released on her 32nd birthday on Thursday. Shared on the production team's official social media accounts, the post read, "Wishing our Roxie, @dishapatani a very Happy Birthday. #Kalki2898AD." The image presents Patani in a bold avatar donned in an all-black outfit.

Fan reactions

Fans expressed excitement over Patani's new role

The unveiling of the new poster featuring Patani as Roxie has sparked a wave of excitement among fans. Their enthusiasm was evident in the comments section of the Instagram post. One user wrote, "Happy birthday disha patani mam," while another commented, "Slaying the hotness." The film Kalki 2898 AD is one of this year's most anticipated releases from the Telugu industry, and this recent development has only heightened expectations. Fans got a glimpse of Roxie in the trailer, too.

Twitter Post

Check out the poster here