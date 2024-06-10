Next Article

Futuristic world of 'Kalki 2898 AD' unveiled

'Kalki 2898 AD' trailer unveiled: Prabhas starrer screams blockbuster!

By Shreya Mukherjee 08:07 pm Jun 10, 202408:07 pm

What's the story The eagerly awaited trailer for Prabhas's forthcoming film Kalki 2898 AD was finally unveiled on Monday evening. Directed by Nag Ashwin, this dystopian sci-fi fantasy is set in a futuristic world, 2898 AD to be precise. The filmmakers have utilized a visual effects (VFX) rich environment to depict this future realm. Bollywood icons Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone also heavily feature in the trailer alongside Prabhas. However, the spotlight was taken away by another stalwart.

Trailer breakdown

This is what happens in the clip

In the three-minute clip, we get to know that Kashi is the last surviving town, where people live in acute poverty and suffering. All the resources of the world have been snatched away by an imperialist force, the Complex. Bachchan's Ashwatthama tells us that all of this imbalance can be restored only by one person and that person is yet to be born--in Padukone's character's womb at the moment. And, the evildoers at the Complex get to know about it.

Cast details

Keep your eyes open for Kamal Haasan's new look

Here enters Prabhas's Bhairava. His character is a laidback warrior who will do anything, given the correct price. He gets appointed by the Complex to bring in Padukone's character. And a battle between Ashwatthama and Bhairava begins. The highlight of the trailer was when we were given a glimpse of Kamal Haasan's new look (catch it for yourself). Disha Patani and Brahamananda also appear. The film is scheduled for a June 27 release.

Twitter Post

