What's the story Amid his current focus on the impending release of his next production, Yodha, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar took a moment from his busy schedule to connect with fans. Going live on Instagram on Monday, the filmmaker engaged in discussions about his upcoming projects. He addressed rumors swirling around a potential Sangam remake featuring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Furthermore, the filmmaker also shared insights into his upcoming directorial venture.

Last year, on October 16, Johar marked the 25th anniversary of his directorial debut, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. During that time, in an interview, he unveiled plans to explore the action genre in his upcoming directorial venture, signaling a departure from his signature romantic style. After a gap of seven years, the filmmaker made a directorial comeback with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which was a major success. He is now focusing on expanding his directorial portfolio.

'Fastest turnaround between two movies': KJo on his next directorial

During the live session, a fan questioned the substantial seven-year gap between Johar's last directorial. In response, he dropped major hints about his next project, saying, "I am a week away from my first draft for the film I want to direct next." "July we complete a year of Rocky Aur Rani... a few months' post that I want to be directing again. It's not cast, nothing has been eyed." "That will be my fastest turnaround between two movies."

No 'Sangam' remake with Singh and Padukone

When a fan asked about the rumored Sangam remake with Singh and Padukone, Johar clarified, "No, I'm not making a love story." "I think my love story quota kind of needs to take a little bit of a break but the film I am writing definitely has a string love story embedded in it...so love is something I can't do without, music is something I can't do without so that all will always be a huge part of my cinema."

Meanwhile, KJo is busy with these upcoming projects

Just last week, Dharma Productions announced the much-anticipated third installment of the Dulhania franchise. Titled Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, the film, directed by Shashank Khaitan, features Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan in the lead roles. Additionally, Johar is also busy with the project Bull, featuring Salman Khan. Despite facing multiple delays, the latest timeline suggests the shooting is slated for May.