Threads is testing Twitter-inspired hashtags but without the hash

By Sanjana Shankar 09:56 am Nov 16, 202309:56 am

The testing for the feature will begin with Australia

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that the Threads app is experimenting with a tagging feature similar to hashtags. This function will let you sort posts by interest or theme using the "#" symbol, but the symbol itself will not be displayed. Instead, tags on Threads will show up as clickable blue links. The preliminary test run for the feature will kick off in Australia before rolling out to additional countries.

How the new tagging feature works

To use the tagging feature, you can either press the "#" button within Threads or type the symbol followed by text. As you type, related topics will surface to help you complete what you are typing or you can create an entirely new tag. Like Instagram, each tag will show the number of posts related to it. Once a tag is selected and a post goes live, anyone can click on the tag to explore related posts.

Users can add only one tag per post

Threads's tagging feature bears similarities to X's (formerly Twitter) hashtags but presents a more refined look by omitting the "#" prefix. To note, users can add only one tag per post, likely to combat spam. Spammers frequently overload posts with numerous popular and trending tags to boost their visibility in search results. However, limiting tags may pose challenges for users seeking posts about events with several pertinent hashtags—like an Apple event—or those wanting to combine tags for more precise searches.

Rethinking social conventions with Threads

The idea of hashtags came from tech expert Chris Messina in 2007 as a means to categorize topics, trends, and events. Twitter and other social platforms later embraced the feature, and now Threads is investigating its potential in a fresh format. This week, Threads released a couple of handy features, including the ability to pin posts. You can now delete your Threads account without losing Instagram. Also, you can stop Threads posts from showing up on Instagram and Facebook.