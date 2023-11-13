How to stop auto-sharing of Threads' posts to Instagram, Facebook

1/4

Technology 2 min read

How to stop auto-sharing of Threads' posts to Instagram, Facebook

By Sanjana Shankar 09:55 am Nov 13, 202309:55 am

The feature is currently being rolled out to select users

Meta has introduced a new option for Threads users to prevent their posts from being automatically shared on Instagram and Facebook. This comes in response to user feedback with regard to the in-app carousel on both platforms, that displays suggested content from Threads. The opt-out feature is currently being rolled out, so it may not be immediately available to all users.

2/4

How to access the facility?

To exclude Threads posts from appearing as suggested content on Instagram and Facebook, tap on the two lines visible within the top right corner of the app. Then select "Privacy," followed by "Suggesting posts on other apps." Users can disable suggestions for either or both platforms. "If your profile is public, your posts may be suggested on other apps so people can discover and follow you," Meta says.

3/4

The in-app carousel feature was introduced in August

Since its debut in July, Meta has been working to enhance the integration between Threads, Facebook, and Instagram. As part of those efforts, in August, Instagram and Facebook started showcasing in-app carousels of recommended content from Threads. These carousels highlight Threads posts from users that you are connected with on Facebook or Instagram, offering a convenient link to open or download the Threads app and engage in conversations.

4/4

Threads has almost 100 million monthly users

To access the new opt-out feature, ensure you are running the latest version of the Threads app from the App Store. Meta's CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, recently revealed that Threads has nearly 100 million monthly users, an impressive achievement just over four months since its debut.