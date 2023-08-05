Technology

Threads to gain search feature and web-based version: Mark Zuckerberg

Written by Akash Pandey August 05, 2023 | 11:11 am 1 min read

Threads recently rolled out its Following feed (Photo credit: Meta)

Meta's X-like app, Threads, is gearing up to introduce search and web functionality in the "next few weeks," as announced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg. Despite reaching 100 million signups at record speed, over half of those users didn't stay. Adding search and web features could enhance the app's usability and draw in more users. A desktop version is also high on Meta's priority list.

Meta is putting in efforts to boost user retention

Threads' rapid growth didn't translate to user retention, but Meta is taking action to improve the app. The recent launch of the Following feed is one such step. Introducing search and web functionality could boost user numbers and retention rates. Zuckerberg seems optimistic, while Adam Mosseri's replies assure users that a desktop version is in the works.

The new features will have a positive impact on engagement

The upcoming search and web features could significantly impact Threads and its users. These additions may not only enhance the app's functionality and attract more users but also alter how people engage with it. Meanwhile, a desktop version could appeal to those who prefer accessing social media on their computers, which will potentially improve retention rates on Threads.