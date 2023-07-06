Technology

Threads app privacy: What kind of personal data it collects

Written by Athik Saleh July 06, 2023 | 01:29 pm 3 min read

Threads has specified 14 kinds of data it may collect (Photo credit: Meta)

Meta's 'Threads' is here. The Twitter challenger has had a great opening day, with over 10 million people signing up within hours of launch. But Threads comes with Meta's baggage of privacy issues. The social media platforms owned by the tech giant, including Facebook and Instagram, are known for being data-hungry. Is Threads any different? Let's take a look.

Why does this story matter?

Threads is touted as the next big thing in social media. The Instagram-based app is a Twitter clone, which aims to lure Twitterati from Elon Musk's struggling microblogging platform. The excitement about Threads is coupled with the natural fear about any app from Meta - how will it affect user privacy? Early signs are not promising.

Threads may collect up to 14 kinds of data

Meta is known for collecting sensitive information about users to profile their digital activity. The company uses this data for targeted advertising. Facebook and Instagram have often been criticized for this. It seems Threads isn't any different. According to the app's listing on iOS, the app may collect 14 kinds of data, which includes "other data". Its ambit is unclear as of now.

Meta will use collected data for targeted advertising

By joining Threads, users are putting sensitive information about themselves, including their location data, browsing history, financial info, and purchase information, among others, in Meta's hands. The app does not have ads yet, but Meta is bound to use the collected information for targeted advertising later. Meta may not even need more information as it already knows enough through Facebook and Instagram.

Threads' privacy practices vary according to age and feature used

Twitter co-founder and former CEO Jack Dorsey recently took a dig at Threads's extensive data collection. Musk also agreed with Dorsey's tweet. Threads's data collection does not end at the prescribed list. "Privacy practices may vary, for example, based on the features you use or your age," Threads's App Store listing says. It's only Meta that knows what it means by that.

Meta delayed Threads's launch in EU due to privacy issues

Meta recently suffered a massive setback in Europe. The EU's top court held that user consent is required before using personal data for targeted advertising. The court also rejected the legal basis for Meta's behavioral ads. The bloc's law requires a higher standard of explicit consent for collecting sensitive data like health information too. Therefore, Meta has delayed Threads's launch in the EU.