Samsung Galaxy Unpacked Event on July 26: What to expect

Written by Sanjana Shankar July 06, 2023 | 01:13 pm 3 min read

The event will be held on July 26 and will be streamed online (Photo credit: Samsung)

Samsung is all set to host the Galaxy Unpacked event on July 26 in South Korea. This will be the first time the tech giant is holding the event in its home country. The upcoming Unpacked will see the launch of a host of new hardware, including foldable smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. Here's everything we expect Samsung to announce.

Samsung will unveil Galaxy Z Flip5 and Galaxy Z Fold5

Samsung will pull the wraps off its next-gen foldable smartphones, namely Galaxy Z Flip5 and Fold5, at the upcoming event. Both handsets will come with a 'water droplet' hinge, thinner bezels, and IPX8-level waterproofing. The Flip5 will feature a 6.7-inch, Full-HD+ AMOLED main display and a 3.4-inch square-shaped cover panel. The Fold5 will sport a 7.6-inch foldable display and a 6.2-inch cover screen.

Fold5 could be equipped with a 50MP primary sensor

The Flip5 and Fold5 will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. The handsets should run on Android 13. The Fold5 is tipped to offer up to 12GB RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The handset could get a triple camera module comprising a 50MP main camera, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 12MP telephoto sensor.

Galaxy Tab S9 series will also be launched

The next big reveal at the Unpacked event will be the Galaxy Tab S9 series, which will include three models: Tab S9, Tab S9+, and Tab S9 Ultra. Tab S9 Ultra will be the largest variant. It will likely sport a notched display with an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance. The tablet could offer a 120Hz, 14.6-inch QHD+ AMOLED display.

Tab S9 Ultra will pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor

The Tab S9 Ultra will have a dual rear camera setup. It will also be equipped with two front-facing snappers. Like the upcoming foldable smartphones, the tablet will be fueled by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. It will boot Android 13 -based One UI 5.1. The device could pack an 11,200mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support via a Type-C port.

Watch6 Classic will offer a rotating bezel

On July 26, we will also witness the arrival of the Galaxy Watch6 line-up, which will comprise Watch6 and Watch6 Classic models. The latter will make a comeback after two years. The smartwatches are expected to offer a mechanically rotating bezel which Samsung eliminated in the Galaxy Watch 5 series. The Watch6 Classic could get a 1.47-inch screen and a leather watchband.

How to watch the upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event?

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will begin at 4:30pm IST on July 26. You can watch the live broadcast of the event via Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung's official YouTube channel.