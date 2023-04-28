Technology

How will Samsung Flip5 fare against Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra

The clamshell-style foldable smartphone segment is about to witness the launch of two new models, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 and Motorola RAZR 40 Ultra. The renders confirm a massive bump in the size of their cover screens, while fresh leaks reveal Qualcomm's top-tier flagship SOCs, Android 13, and some other customary upgrades for both. So how will Flip5 fare against RAZR 40 Ultra?

Why does this story matter?

Samsung and Motorola are two well-known brands for flip-style smartphones. But being popular isn't enough to survive the competition.

Given the growing popularity of entrants like Vivo X Flip and OPPO Find N2 Flip, Samsung and Motorola must prioritize the outer screen as it's now one of the fundamental aspects.

Going by the leaked renders, we believe something interesting is coming our way.

RAZR 40 Ultra is reportedly getting a 3.6-inch cover screen

The Galaxy Z Flip5 will adopt a 3.4-inch AMOLED outer screen, shaped like a file folder. The handset is also said to feature a new "water droplet" hinge mechanism, which will reduce the gap when closing/opening the device. The RAZR 40 Ultra is said to have a slightly bigger 3.6-inch p-OLED outer display, supporting a full-size keyboard.

Galaxy Z Flip5 is likely to offer an IPX8 rating

The Galaxy Z Flip5 is expected to get a 6.7-inch AMOLED foldable screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification. The RAZR 40 Ultra is tipped to feature a 6.9-inch p-OLED main display, with a 165Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, and DCI-P3 color gamut. While Galaxy Z Flip5 may have IPX8-rated protection, Motorola's model will be "spill/splash resistant," according to a report.

RAZR 40 Ultra may come with a dedicated ISP

The RARZ 40 Ultra is said to pack a 3,640mAh battery unit with 33W fast-charging support

The Galaxy Z Flip5 will house two new camera sensors but with 12MP resolution—similar to the Flip4. The RAZR 40 Ultra may flaunt a 50MP main and a 13MP ultra-wide shooter with macro abilities. It could include an Image Signal Processor, which should allow for better processing. For selfies, the handsets will have 10MP and 32MP selfie shooters, respectively.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will power Galaxy Z Flip5

The Galaxy Z Flip5 will be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, with at least 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM. We expect fast wired, wireless, and reverse wireless charging to be on offer. The RAZR 40 Ultra will be backed by Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. According to the leaked information, the device will come in an 8GB/256GB configuration.

When will the flip-style foldable phones launch?

Samsung will introduce the Galaxy Z Flip5 at the Unpacked event, which may take place in the last week of July. The phone should come in standard and bespoke variants. Motorola is tipped to launch the RAZR 40 Ultra on June 1. It may arrive in Phantom Black, Glacier Blue, and Viva Magenta colorways. The handset could set you back €1,200 (nearly Rs. 1,07,800).