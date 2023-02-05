Technology

Samsung Galaxy F23 5G available for less than Rs. 1,000

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 05, 2023, 03:04 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy F23 5G comes in three colorways

Samsung's Galaxy F23 5G, can be yours for less than Rs. 1,000. The device is being sold with massive exchange offers via Flipkart. It was launched last year in March, with highlights such as a 120Hz LCD screen, a 50MP main camera, and a 5,000mAh battery. If you want a device with 5G connectivity and a decent set of specifications, go for it.

Here's the cost breakdown

Galaxy F23 5G was introduced at Rs. 17,499 and Rs. 18,499 for 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB configurations, respectively. The 4GB model is now available at Rs. 15,999, whereas the 6GB variant is retailing at Rs. 16,999. Exchange offers of up to Rs. 15,300 and Rs. 15,850 are applicable on the above-mentioned respective models. Additionally, buyers can avail Rs. 1,000 additional discount using SBI credit cards.

The device bears a 120Hz LCD panel

The Galaxy F23 5G sports a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it has a protruding rectangular camera unit. The handset gets a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) TFT LCD screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, 400ppi pixel density, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. It comes in Aqua Blue, Copper Blush, and Forest Green colorways.

It sports a 50MP primary snapper

On the rear, the Galaxy F23 5G offers a 50MP (f/1.8) main camera, an 8MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide snapper, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, it sports an 8MP (f/2.2) front-facing camera.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery

The Galaxy F23 5G is backed by Snapdragon 750G SoC. The device comes in 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB configurations. It is shipped with Android 12-based One UI 4.1, and draws juice from a 5,000mAh battery that supports 25W fast-charging. On the connectivity end, the phone offers support for 5G, dual-SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.