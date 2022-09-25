Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Pixel 6a gets massive price drop, extra discount offers

Written by Akash Pandey Sep 25, 2022, 02:18 pm 2 min read

The Pixel 6a bears IP67-rated dust and water resistance.

Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale is underway, and the e-commerce giant is offering steep discounts on a range of consumer electronics, including smartphones. One such awesome offer is available on the Pixel 6a, currently retailing with up to Rs. 16,050 discount on the launch price. If you like a clean stock Android experience and want timely OS updates buying this handset is worth it.

Google introduced the Pixel 6a in India back in July with a price tag of Rs. 43,999 for its sole 6GB/128GB model. Notably, the device has now received a price cut of Rs. 9,800 on Flipkart, which means buyers will have to pay just Rs. 34,199. Additionally, Flipkart is currently offering up to Rs. 6,250 off on certain debit/credit card and prepaid transactions.

Design and display The device sports a Full-HD+ OLED screen

The Pixel 6a has a top-centered punch-hole cut-out with symmetrical bezels and an under-display fingerprint scanner. On the rear, it sports a dual-tone design with a blacked-out full-width camera visor. The device bears a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. In India, it is available in Charcoal and Chalk colors.

Information It is equipped with a 12.2MP main camera with OIS

The Google Pixel 6a gets a dual rear camera setup, that includes a 12.2MP (f/1.7, OIS) primary shooter and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens, paired with an LED flash. On the front, it features an 8MP (f/2.0) selfie camera.

Internals The handset houses a Titan M2 co-processor

The Pixel 6a is fueled by a Google Tensor chipset, coupled with a Titan M2 co-processor (for security and privacy enhancements), 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of onboard storage. The handset boots Android 12 (upgradeable). It packs a 4,410mAh battery which has support for 18W charging. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.