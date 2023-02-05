Technology

Nokia PureBook S14 laptop is 50% cheaper on Flipkart

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 05, 2023, 02:29 pm 2 min read

The Nokia PureBook S14 gets an instant privacy switch

HMD Global-owned Nokia's PureBook S14 (NKi511TL165S) is a good pick if you are looking for a compact laptop to handle your day-to-day tasks like document creation, content consumption, and light gaming sessions. The device gets a 14-inch screen, an 11th-generation Intel processor, 16GB of RAM, and six hours of backup. You can now grab the device via Flipkart for a significant discount.

Why does this story matter?

Nokia is not only aiming to regain its lost popularity in the smartphone space but also focusing on other projects outside the traditional mobile phone industry, such as laptops and smart TVs.

The PureBook S14 is one such product from the brand which competes in the market against offerings from Dell, Lenovo, and HP.

It offers some notable specifications at a reasonable price.

Everything to know about the deal

On Flipkart, the Nokia PureBook S14 (NKi511TL165S) is priced at Rs. 82,990. However, it is currently retailing at Rs. 40,990, meaning a discount of Rs. 42,000. Buyers can avail up to Rs. 26,815 discount in exchange for an old laptop, and up to Rs. 1,500 off on AU Bank credit card transactions. Individuals also get a six-month free Microsoft 365 Personal subscription.

The laptop sports a 14-inch LCD panel

The Nokia PureBook S14 sports a conventional design with noticeable bezels, a multi-touch trackpad, a backlit keyboard, and a 720p web camera. It houses a Realtek HD Audio chip, Dobly Atmos-powered speakers, and integrated dual microphones. The laptop offers a 14-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) IPS-level LCD screen with 82% screen-to-body ratio, and 220-nits brightness. The graphics are looked after by Intel's Iris Xe iGPU.

It packs multiple ports for I/O

For I/O, the Nokia PureBook S14 includes two Type-A slots, two Type-C ports, an HDMI port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm universal jack. Wireless connectivity on the laptop is handled by dual-band Wi-Fi.

The device offers 16GB of RAM

The Nokia PureBook S14 is fueled by an 11th-generation Intel Core i5-1135G7 quad-core processor, paired with 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of internal SSD storage. It also houses 8MB of cache memory. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home (64-bit architecture) and offers up to six hours of usage per charge. The battery pack can be refilled using the 57W fast-charging adapter.