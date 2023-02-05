Technology

WhatsApp's new update brings Avatars, longer group descriptions to iOS

WhatsApp is also working on allowing users to pin messages within chats

WhatsApp is rolling out two new features for iOS users - 'Avatars for profile pictures' and 'longer text descriptions and subjects for groups.' While the former is available on the stable app, the latter is currently limited to some beta testers. Users are advised to download the latest firmware. However, the changes might also be noticeable to some individuals on previous app versions.

Why does this story matter?

Instant messaging app, Telegram, has already rolled out its first major update for 2023.

However, rival WhatsApp is slowly but steadily introducing new features for its user base which consists of more than two billion individuals.

The ability to create avatars (similar to Instagram and Snapchat) will make the in-app experience more amusing.

Meanwhile, long descriptions/subjects will help admins add more group information.

How do the avatars work?

WhatsApp is now allowing iOS users to create personalized avatars and set them as their profile pictures. The Meta-owned platform is widely rolling out the ability via the stable iOS 23.2.75 update, which is now available on the App Store. Simply open your account's Settings menu, to quickly discover if the new feature is enabled for your profile.

WhatsApp is also generating sticker packs based on your avatar

The ability to use avatars is not limited to profile pictures. Once you have created a personalized avatar, WhatsApp will generate a new sticker pack based on it. You can access the newly created stickers via the sticker keyboard and share them with friends.

Group descriptions are now longer

WhatsApp is allowing longer group descriptions on the iOS beta app with firmware version 23.3.0.70. Using this new ability, users can set a longer group description with up to 2,408 characters. Long descriptions will allow admins to save additional information, helping them describe the purpose of their groups in a better way. To recall, the group descriptions were previously limited to 512 characters.

More characters for group subjects too

Besides longer group descriptions, WhatsApp has also introduced a minor tweak for group subjects on the iOS beta app. Now, individuals can set a subject with up to 100 characters for groups.

Ability to delete 'messages for everyone' within 2-days is back

WhatsApp previously added the ability to delete a 'message for everyone' within two days on the iOS app version. Unfortunately, the feature was not functional for some time due to technical issues. Hence, WhatsApp has fixed it via the stable iOS app update with version 23.2.75. Now, it is again possible to delete a 'message for everyone' before two days.