Top tips to declutter your Gmail account in 2023

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 25, 2022, 12:42 pm 2 min read

New Year is just around the corner. Now, it's that time of the year when people begin taking resolutions to become more productive in the coming days. Being organized and decluttered is a popular resolution that people often consider. This should also be applicable to your digital world, including keeping Gmail accounts secure and tidy. Here are some Google-recommended Gmail tips for 2023.

Google recommends keeping yourself away from spam

Google's AI automatically protects your inbox from spam, by moving suspected messages to the 'Spam' folder. However, some may still appear in your inbox if they slip past the filters. In such cases, fill in the checkbox adjacent to the message and tap on the 'Report Spam' icon. You can even set up a filter to prevent a particular sender from reaching you.

Mute the threads whenever needed

Email threads can be annoying at times. Fortunately, you can mute a particular thread. Tap on the checkbox adjacent to the thread, click on the three-dot menu on the top of the page and select Mute (fifth option). The messages will then be sent to the "All Mail" label and can be accessed later. Also, you won't receive upcoming messages in your inbox anymore.

Bulk email archiving

Users often receive promotional emails/newsletters, that don't actually need to be responded to. If your inbox is full of those messages, use the archive feature, to remove them from your inbox view. In case you frequently receive messages from a particular sender, search for their mail-id, and checkmark the messages that need to be archived. Further, click on the drop-down arrow at the top.

Undertake security and privacy check-ups

It is crucial to perform regular security and privacy checks. They help keep the accounts safe. According to Google, a user should take these checkups in order to protect their entire Google account, including Gmail. The tech giant also recommends steps to prevent lockouts. These include creating strong and secure passwords, enabling 2-factor authentication, and adding Account Recovery details.