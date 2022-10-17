Technology

Pixel 7, 7 Pro's sale begins tomorrow: Which is better?

Written by Akash Pandey Oct 17, 2022, 04:40 pm 3 min read

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro come in three colorways each

Google will initiate open sales for its Pixel 7 series smartphones in India tomorrow via Flipkart starting 12pm. Both the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro feature Tensor G2 SoC, improved cameras, and the latest Android software. The standard model beings at Rs. 59,999, whereas the Pro counterpart starts at Rs. 84,999. So, which one should you consider? Let's find out.

Design The devices get IP68-rated dust and water protection

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro feature a top-centered punch-hole cut-out and an in-screen fingerprint scanner. On the rear, the handsets get a dual-tone design and a full-width metal camera visor with cut-outs for dual and triple cameras, respectively. Both offer IP68 dust and water resistance (up to 1.5m for 30 minutes), aluminium frame, and Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front and back.

Display The Pixel 7 Pro gets a 10-120Hz variable refresh rate

The Pixel 7 bears a 6.3-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 1,400-nits of maximum brightness, and 84.9% screen-to-body ratio. The 7 Pro sports a 6.7-inch QHD+ (1440x3120 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with a 10-120Hz variable refresh rate, HDR10+ support, 1,500-nits peak brightness, and 88.7% screen-to-body ratio. Both the handsets support the Always-on display feature.

Cameras The devices offer a 50MP primary camera with OIS

The Pixel 7 flaunts a 50MP (f/1.85) main camera and a 12MP (f/2.2) 114-degree ultra-wide shooter. The 7 Pro includes a 50MP (f/1.85, OIS) primary snapper, a 12MP (f/2.2) 126-degree ultra-wide shooter, and a 48MP (f/3.5, OIS) telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. They are capable of shooting 4K videos at 60fps. On the front, the devices feature a 10.8MP (f/2.2) selfie camera.

Internals Both smartphones draw power from a Tensor G2 chipset

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are fueled by an in-house Tensor G2 chipset. They boot the latest Android 13 OS. The standard model is offered in 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations, whereas the Pro model gets 12GB/128GB, 12GB/256GB, and 12GB/512GB variants. The 7 and 7 Pro pack a 4,355mAh and 5,000mAh battery, respectively, with 30W fast-charging. They also support wireless and reverse wireless charging.

Pocket-pinch GooglePixel 7 and 7 Pro: Pricing and availability

The Pixel 7 is offered in Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass trims, whereas the 7 Pro comes in Obsidian, Snow, and Hazel colorways. In India, the former starts at Rs. 59,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant, and the latter begins at Rs. 84,999 for the 12GB/128GB model. Both will be up for grabs via Flipkart from tomorrow i.e., October 18 starting at 12pm.

Our verdict Pixel 7 or 7 Pro: Which is right for you?

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro offer a 'pure Android' experience, solid camera performance, and a pool of software tricks. The 7 Pro has a larger and superior display. Additionally, you can benefit from its capable telephoto camera. If budget isn't a concern, you should get the Pixel 7 Pro. Else, buy the Pixel 7 because it offers good value for money.