Nokia launches new smart TVs in India with Android 11

Written by Akash Pandey May 03, 2022, 01:45 pm 2 min read

The 4K models comes with MEMC support (Photo credit: Nokia)

Nokia has launched its latest range of smart TVs in India, including six display sizes across three resolution choices. The line-up is available for purchase via Flipkart with prices starting at Rs. 14,499 for the entry-level 32-inch HD Ready model. The televisions are powered by a quad-core MediaTek processor and come with 8GB of internal storage as well as Android TV 11 operating system.

Context Why does this story matter?

While rivals like Xiaomi, Realme, and OnePlus usually launch one or two TVs at a time, Nokia has gone ahead and introduced a full range, comprising as many as six models spread across several price segments.

The new Android 11-powered TVs have been manufactured in India as part of a partnership with e-commerce giant Flipkart.

Design and display The top-tier models support 4K resolution

Nokia Smart TVs (2022) feature a minimalist design with slim bezels. They are offered in six different options. The 32-inch model has an HD+ (768x1366 pixels) LED screen while the 40-inch and 43-inch models have a Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LED panel. Those looking for a 4K LED TV can pick from three sizes: 43-inch, 50-inch, and 55-inch.

Internals They boot Android TV 11 operating system

The Nokia Smart TVs (2022) are fueled by a quad-core MediaTek processor. The HD+ and Full-HD models are equipped with 1GB of RAM and Mali G31 MP2 GPU. On the other hand, the 4K variants are loaded with 2GB of RAM and Mali G52 MP2 GPU. The televisions boot Android TV 11 OS and have 8GB of internal storage.

Connectivity The TVs have 24W box speakers

The Nokia Smart TVs (2022) have two USB 2.0 ports, one Ethernet port, two HDMI ports on HD+ and Full-HD models, and three HDMI ports on 4K variants. They pack 24W box speakers with Dolby Audio on HD+ and Full-HD models and Dolby Atmos support on 4K TVs. For wireless connectivity, the televisions offer dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0 support.

Information Nokia Smart TVs (2022): Pricing and availability

The Nokia Smart TVs (2022) are available for purchase via Flipkart as a part of its Big Saving Days sale. The entry-level 32-inch HD+ variant costs Rs. 14,499 and the prices go all the way up to Rs. 38,999 for the top-of-the-line 55-inch 4K model.