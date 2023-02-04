Technology

Telegram releases first major update of 2023 for iOS, Android

Telegram's latest update is releasing globally (Photo credit: Telegram)

Popular messaging app Telegram has introduced a fresh update for iOS and Android platforms, its first major release in 2023. The update brings in 10 noteworthy features, including 'Profile Photo Maker,' emoji categories, full chat translations, data usage, auto-saving incoming media, and more. Users can enjoy all the new features by downloading the latest version of Telegram.

Profile Picture Maker and translating entire chats

Telegram now allows users to quickly turn any sticker/animated emoji into a display picture for their accounts, groups, and channels. It is applicable to both premium and non-premium accounts. Meanwhile, the chat translation is exclusive to Premium users. It offers real-time translation of entire conversation/individual messages, for one-on-one/groups/channels in desired language. Simply click on 'Translate bar' at the top and get translated text.

Emoji categories and network usage

Telegram's new update organizes emojis and stickers into categories for different occasions and moods. Simply click on a category, and press and hold an emoji/sticker to preview its reaction before sending it. The platform's latest update now allows you to check the Wi-Fi or mobile usage through built-in pie charts. Users can also adjust the auto-download settings to limit the app's data consumption.

Auto-save incoming media and granular media permissions

Telegram now allows you to control the type/size of media which gets saved to your gallery. You can also select whether you want to save media from Private, Groups, or Channels. Users can also create an exception to save exactly what they want. Additionally, the new update allows group admins to enable/disable the different media types which members can send within a group conversation.

Annual Premium subscription and chat selection for bots

Telegram is offering 40% discount on yearly Premium subscription. The annual plan will cost you $39.99, translating to $3.3/month as against the existing price of $4.99/month. The update also allows admins to share accounts within groups with the bot, so that the bot can become an admin. You can then use special buttons to send pre-framed greetings to group members using the bot itself.

Re-login with Apple/Google ID and new emojis

If case you have accidentally logged out of your Telegram account, you can quickly re-login using your Apple or Google ID without needing an SMS code. The platform's latest update also adds 10 new packs of custom emoji with icons specially designed for profile pictures. It even brings new interactive versions of several emojis for private conversations that unleash a full-screen effect upon tapping.