Lenovo India introduces Ideapad 1 with AMD Ryzen R3 processor

Written by Akash Pandey Feb 04, 2023, 05:32 pm 2 min read

The Ideapad 1 is claimed to offer up to 14 hours of battery backup

Lenovo has introduced Ideapad 1, as its latest laptop in India. The device packs a Full-HD LCD panel, an AMD Ryzen R3 processor, up to 1TB of expandable SSD storage, and a 42Wh battery supporting 65W fast-charging. It is priced at Rs. 44,690, and will be available in the coutnry starting February 8 via the brand's official website, Amazon, and partner retail stores.

Why does this story matter?

The Ideapad 1 is ideal for students and working professionals seeking a device for day-to-day tasks such as document creation and moderate gaming.

It touted to be India's first laptop with AMD Ryzen R3-7320U processor, which is based on AMD's Zen 2 computer processor microarchitecture and features four CPU cores and eight threads, which manage the device's performance.

The laptop has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support

The Ideapad 1 sports a sleek design with noticeable bezels, a multi-touch touchpad, a backlit keyboard, and a 720p web camera. It houses a 1.5W Dolby Atmos-powered dual stereo speaker setup and dual microphones. The device has a 15.6-inch Full-HD (1080x1920 pixels) LCD screen with 220-nits of brightness. The graphics performance on the laptop is managed by AMD's Radeon 610M GPU.

It is equipped with multiple I/O ports

For I/O, the Ideapad 1 includes two Type-A slots, a Type-C port, an HDMI 1.4 port, a microSD card reader, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Wireless connectivty on the laptop is handled by WiFi-6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

The device gets 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM

The Ideapad 1 is powered by an AMD Ryzen 3 7320U quad-core processor, paired with 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 512GB of onboard SSD storage. It also offers up to 1TB of expandable SSD storage. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home (64-bit architecture), and packs a 42Wh battery which supports 65W fast-charging. It comes with a 2-year warranty.

Lenovo Ideapad 1: Pricing and availability

The Ideapad 1 is offered in a Cloud Gray colourway. It costs Rs 44,690 for the 8GB/512GB configuration. It will go on sale starting February 8 via the brand's official e-store, Amazon, and other leading retailers in India.