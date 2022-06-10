Technology

Dell XPS 13, with Alder Lake CPUs, launched: Check price

Dell XPS 13, with Alder Lake CPUs, launched: Check price

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 10, 2022, 11:30 am 2 min read

Dell XPS 13 (2022) offers up to 1TB of SSD storage (Photo credit: Dell)

Dell has introduced the new XPS 13 with some design changes and bumped up internals. It features 12th-generation Intel Alder Lake i5 and i7 processors, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. The laptop is available in the US and Canada from $999 (nearly Rs. 77,700) with Windows 11. The Ubuntu 20.04-based Developer Edition starts $949 (roughly Rs. 73,850).

Context Why does this story matter?

Dell's new XPS 13 is touted to be the thinnest and lightest 13.0-inch XPS ever, with 13.9mm thickness and weighing around 1.17kg.

The model comes with a redesigned internal layout with a 1.8x smaller motherboard than the previous model and a single fan, which makes room for larger speakers.

It also gets Wi-Fi 6E and an upgraded webcam.

Design and display It supports up to 4K LCD display

Dell XPS 13 (2022) features a minimalist design with thin bezels and an aluminum finish. It gets a backlit keyboard, a large trackpad, a power-button embedded fingerprint sensor, and a webcam housed on the top bezel. It sports a 13.0-inch LCD display which is available in a 4K (2400x3840 pixels) resolution with touch support and a Full-HD+ (1200x1920 pixels) resolution with touch/non-touch configurations.

Internals The device packs up to 32GB of RAM

Dell XPS 13 (2022) is powered by 12th-generation Intel i5 and i7 U-series processors, with Iris Xe graphics, up to 32GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of SSD storage. Under the hood, it draws power from a 51Wh battery. For I/O, it includes two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one Type-C port, and a micro-SD card slot. Wireless connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth.

Information Dell XPS 13 (2022): Pricing and availability

Dell XPS 13 (2022) is up for grabs in the US and Canada in Sky and Umber shades. It starts at $999 (nearly Rs. 77,700) for Windows 11 variant and $949 (roughly Rs. 73,850) for the Developer Edition with Ubuntu 20.04.