Technology

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 launched: Check price and specifications

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 launched: Check price and specifications

Written by Akash Pandey Jun 02, 2022, 04:25 pm 2 min read

The Surface Laptop Go 2 comes with Intel Iris Xe Graphics (Photo credit: Microsoft)

Microsoft has officially announced the Surface Laptop Go 2 as its latest Windows-based affordable laptop. It bears up to 8GB of RAM, up to 256GB of SSD storage and features an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor with Windows 11 Home. The device is available for pre-order starting at $600 (nearly Rs. 46,500), with shipments to begin from June 7 onward in the US.

Context Why does this story matter?

Since the introduction of the Surface Book in 2015, Microsoft has continued to produce entry-level and mid-range laptops.

The Surface Laptop Go 2 is a refreshed version of the Surface Laptop Go, which had debuted back in 2020.

It is aimed at users who are looking for a compact and affordable laptop for their day-to-day personal as well as business needs.

Internals The display has 330-nits of peak brightness

The Surface Laptop Go 2 looks similar to the previous model. It has a slim bezels, a chiclet keyboard, and a large trackpad, The device features a 12.4-inch WSXGA (1024x1536 pixels) LCD display with a 3:2, 330-nits of peak brightness, and 148ppi pixel density. It is 15.7mm thick, weighs 1.12kg, and comes in Platinum, Sage, Ice Blue, and Sandstone color options.

Nitty-gritty It is equipped with a 720p web camera

The Surface Laptop Go 2 comes with an HD webcam on the top-center and a power button-embedded fingerprint sensor. In terms of I/O ports, it includes a Type-A port, a Type-C port, a Surface Connect port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop packs Omnisonic speakers that support Dolby Audio. For wireless connectivity, it offers Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.1.

Internals The laptop gets up to 8GB of RAM

The Surface Laptop Go 2 draws power from an 11th-generation Intel Core i5 processor, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of SSD storage. The device runs on Windows 11 Home. It packs a 41Wh battery that is touted to deliver up to 13.5 hours of usage on a single charge.

Information Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2: Pricing and availability

The Surface Laptop Go 2 is available for pre-order starting at $600 (nearly Rs. 46,500) for its base model and goes all the way up to $800 (roughly Rs. 62,000) for its top-tier configuration. It will be shipped from June 7 onward in the US.