Written by Nachiket Mhatre Mail Last updated on Jun 17, 2021, 12:20 am

NewsBytes Briefing: Twitter loses safe harbor in India

Twitter seems to have lost the dangerous game of chicken it has been playing with the Indian government. After exhibiting a dogged refusal to comply with the new IT Rules, 2021, the government has revoked the safe harbor protections shielding Twitter from being held responsible for user posts. Now, Twitter officials will face potential criminal action over illegal content posted by its users.

Details

Windows 11 leaked well ahead of June 24 launch

Chinese hackers had famously compromised Microsoft's Exchange Server infrastructure, so it isn't surprising that the company's product, Windows 11, has also leaked well ahead of its June 24 launch. If you know where to look on the internet, you no longer have to be a member of the technology media to gain early access to the upcoming numbered instalment of the ubiquitous operating system.

Own the internet?

Source code for World Wide Web being auctioned as NFT

While Microsoft may have had the Windows 11 leaked against its will, Sotheby's is selling the source code for the very foundation of the internet for a starting bid of $1,000. The 9,500 lines of code spanning HTML, HTTP and URL protocols will go under the hammer on June 23, with the proceeds going to initiatives chosen by the creator Sir Tim Berners-Lee.

Feature creep?

Truecaller finds new calling—voice calls and SMS anti-spam features

In another news, Truecaller is making a lot of buzz. The app which was predominantly used to screen scammers and junk callers has grown exponentially, and now it even comes with group voice calling for up to eight participants. The new Smart SMS and Inbox Cleaner features take the anti-spam fight from voice calls to text messages. Truecaller sure has come a long way.

Blast from the past

Mario Party Superstars gives the series remaster treatment

The 12th instalment to the Mario Party series has just been announced through Nintendo's E3 2021 presentation. Mario Party Superstars pays homage to the Nintendo 64-era of Mario Party titles by incorporating iconic boards and minigames from yore. The game will feature up to 8-player couch co-op as well as online multiplayer support, replete with the capability to save game progress for long sessions.