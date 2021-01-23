Microsoft is rolling out the stable build (version 88) of its Chromium based Edge browser. The new features in this update include a Password Generator and Password Monitor. Both features have existed on rival Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox browsers for a while, and Edge is essentially playing catch up. However, Microsoft has the advantage of using the new and improved homomorphic encryption service.

Value addition Included Password Monitor automatically alerts users of compromised passwords

A password manager collects your saved passwords at a single place, while a password monitor alerts you if your passwords have been compromised due to data leaks and security breaches. This is a useful feature to have if you reuse passwords on different platforms. Data leaks are commonplace as weak and stolen credentials are the leading cause of security breaches these days.

Secrets well kept Homomorphic encryption eliminates the need for Microsoft to decrypt data

Microsoft's use of the relatively new homomorphic encryption ensures no one at Microsoft, or anyone else, can access your credentials. The technology allows Microsoft's systems to identify your data and query it in a frequently updated database of leaks, without needing to decrypt it first. Microsoft also uses an Oblivious Pseudo-Random Function (OPRF) safeguarding the password database from dictionary and brute force attacks.

Details Encryption supported on a large variety of platforms and devices

The encryption was developed in a collaborative effort between the Cryptography and Privacy Research Group and Edge product team. Microsoft's SEAL library was modified to allow support for low-end devices as well, so nearly every user can take advantage of the new Password Monitor. The feature is also accessible by Edge users across ARM as well as x86 systems.

Password Generator also available to Edge users in this update