Samsung Galaxy F23 receives Android 13-based One UI 5 update

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 25, 2022, 05:00 pm 2 min read

The Galaxy F23 comes with Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Samsung is slowly focusing on its mid-range smartphones. The Galaxy F23 is the latest offering in India to get the Android 13-based update, which comes with the brand's custom skin, One UI 5. To recall, the device was introduced in the first quarter of 2022. The update is currently seeding in a staggered manner. Users are advised to be on the lookout.

Everything you need to know about the update

The Android 13-based One UI 5.0 update for the Galaxy F23 bears firmware version E236BXXU1BVL1 and comes with a download size of about 2.7GB. If you haven't received the update yet, you may check manually by visiting the device's Settings > Software update menu.

It brings UI enhancements and November 2022 security patch

The One UI 5.0 software adds a revamped UI design, new customization options, additional features, and performance improvements. It brings dynamic app icons, smoother animation, better transition effects, new blur effects, clock styles, notification settings, live previews, custom-color palettes, and more. The update adds the ability to extract text from an image/camera's live feed. It bumps up the security patch level to November 2022.

Let's have a quick recap of the Galaxy F23

The Galaxy F23 offers a waterdrop notch design with a noticeable bottom bezel and a side-mounted fingerprint reader. On the rear, it sports vertically-aligned triple cameras. The handset bears a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2408 pixels) TFT LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 aspect ratio, nearly 400ppi pixel density, and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Dimensions-wise, it measures 8.4mm in thickness and weighs 198g.

The phone is equipped with a 50MP primary camera

In the rear camera department, the Galaxy F23 sports a 50MP (f/1.8) main lens, an 8MP (f/2.2) 123-degree ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro snapper. On the front, it gets an 8MP (f/2.2) camera for selfies and video calls.

It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging

The Galaxy F23 is backed by Snapdragon 750G SoC, which comes paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device is shipped with Android 12-based One UI 4.1. Under the hood, it houses a 5,000mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support. On the connectivity end, it includes 5G, dual SIMs, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.