Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Lenovo V15 laptop gets 50% cheaper on Amazon

#DealOfTheDay: Lenovo V15 laptop gets 50% cheaper on Amazon

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 25, 2022, 03:59 pm 2 min read

The Lenovo V15 includes dual-array microphones

Lenovo's V15 is retailing via Amazon at an attractive price. If you have been looking for a budget-friendly laptop, this might be the right time to get one. The device packs a Full-HD LCD screen, Dolby Audio-supported stereo speakers, an 11th-gen Intel Core i3 processor, and up to 5.5 hours of battery backup with 65W fast charging. Take a look at the deal.

Here's the price breakdown for the laptop

On Amazon, the Lenovo V15 costs Rs. 69,660 for its model number (82KBA02UIH), which comes with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. However, it is retailing at Rs. 36,990, meaning you get a discount of Rs. 32,670. Additionally, buyers can avail up to Rs. 1,500 discount on select bank cards, and up to Rs. 15,000 off in exchange for an old device.

The laptop flaunts dual stereo speakers with Dolby Audio

The Lenovo V15 features a conventional design, with noticeable bezels, a spill-resistant keyboard, a large trackpad, and a 1MP webcam with Privacy Shutter. It comes in an ‎Iron Gray shade. The device sports a 15.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x1920 pixels) anti-glare IPS LCD screen with a 60Hz standard refresh rate and 250 nits of brightness. It comes equipped with dual stereo speakers which support Dolby Audio.

It offers 2 Type-A ports for connectivity

The Lenovo V15 includes one Type-C port, two Type-A ports, an HDMI 1.4b socket, an Ethernet (RJ-45) slot, a power connector, a Kensington nano security slot, and a 3.5mm universal jack. Wireless connectivity options on the laptop include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5.0.

The device gets up to 12GB of expandable RAM

The Lenovo V15 houses an 11th-generation Intel Core i3-1115G4 processor, with UHD graphics, 8GB of RAM (upgradeable to 12GB), and 256GB of SSD storage. It also gets 6MB of cache memory. The laptop runs on Windows 11 Home (SL) and comes pre-installed with Microsoft Office 2021 package. It packs a 38Wh battery with 65W fast-charging support. It also includes a TPM 2.0 security chip.