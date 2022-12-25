Technology

Reliance Jio introduces Rs. 2,023 recharge plan: What's in store?

Dec 25, 2022

The Rs. 2,023 New Year plan offers free access to Jio apps (Photo credit: Reliance Jio)

Reliance Jio has introduced a long-term prepaid recharge plan to ring in 2023 in India. The new plan is priced at Rs. 2,023, which coincides with the coming year. It offers 2.5GB of data per day for 252 days, 100 SMS daily, unlimited calling, and more. The company has also extended the validity duration for the existing Rs. 2,999 plan.

Why does this story matter?

Reliance Jio is striving to become India's leading network operator for 5G services.

As it works on 5G roll-out in cities, the telco is releasing several recharge plans to serve its existing customers with more benefits.

The operator has once again leveled up its game, by launching a new New Year recharge plan valid for 252 days.

Users can also access complimentary apps

The Rs. 2,023 plan includes 630GB of total data, capped at 2.5GB per day for 252 days. The recharge plan also provides customers with 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calling. As part of the plan, Jio is also offering additional benefits to the users, which include access to the telco's apps like JioTV, JioCinema, JioCloud, and JioSecurity.

How to avail the plan?

Users can sign up for the Rs. 2,023 recharge plan via Jio's official website, MyJio app, or other apps that offer mobile recharge such as PhonePe and Google Pay. Post-subscription, individuals will receive the benefits instantly.

Jio has also extended the validity/benefits for Rs. 2,999 plan

Jio has also extended the validity of the existing Rs. 2,999 plan by 23 days and 75GB of additional data. The recharge plan was previously valid for 365 days, which now increases to 388 days. Users will receive 912.5GB (2.5GB/day) + 75GB of data over the course of time, 100 SMS daily, unlimited voice calling, and a free subscription to Jio apps.