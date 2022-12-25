Technology

iPhone 11 can now be yours at just Rs. 22,500

iPhone 11 can now be yours at just Rs. 22,500

Written by Akash Pandey Dec 25, 2022, 01:46 pm 2 min read

The iPhone 11 comes in six colorways

Years after its launch, the iPhone 11 is still a great offering with capable cameras and performance. If you're planning to gift someone a new smartphone in 2023, you may pick the iPhone 11, as it won't blow a huge hole in your pocket. As part of Flipkart's Year End sale, you can avail big discounts and exchange offers on this device. Here's how.

Everything to know about the offer

On Flipkart, the iPhone 11 is listed at Rs. 43,900 for its 64GB version. However, the e-commerce site is offering the device for Rs. 39,999, meaning a discount of Rs. 3,901. Additionally, buyers can avail up to Rs. 17,500 discount in exchange for an eligible handset. This brings down the price to as low as Rs. 22,499. Offers are applicable to all color variants.

iPhone 11 comes with IP68-rated protection

The iPhone 11 sports an aluminum-glass body, symmetrical bezels, and a wide notch for a selfie camera and Face ID sensor. It comes with IP68-rated dust and water resistance. The handset is offered in Purple, Black, Green, PRODUCT(RED), White, and Yellow colorways. It bears a 6.1-inch HD+ (828x1792 pixels) Liquid Retina IPS LCD screen with 625-nits of typical brightness and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio.

It flaunts 12MP dual rear cameras

On the rear, the iPhone 11 flaunts dual cameras, that comprise a 12MP (f/1.8, OIS) main shooter and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide sensor. For selfies and video calls, it features a 12MP (f/2.2) front-facing snapper. It supports 4K video recording at 60fps.

The smartphone offers Wi-Fi 6 connectivity

Apple's iPhone 11 houses an A13 Bionic chip, which comes paired with 4GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The device is shipped with iOS 13 (upgradeable to iOS 16.2). Under the hood, it packs a 3,110mAh battery with 18W wired and Qi wireless charging. On the connectivity end, it includes 4G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Lightning port.