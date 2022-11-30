Auto

Nissan demos use of AI to end traffic jams

Nissan demos use of AI to end traffic jams

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 30, 2022, 06:04 pm 2 min read

The test was conducted over 5 days (Photo credit: Nissan)

Japanese automaker Nissan's North American division conducted an experiment using artificial intelligence (AI) to see whether it was possible to ease traffic on highways and save fuel. The five-day trial, held in association with the Circles Consortium, took place on I-24 Motion. It is a section of the US Interstate 24, filled with sensors. To note, the initial findings from the test were positive.

Why does this story matter?

In our modern world, traffic congestions are a headache. Not only do they waste time but also lead to pollution.

Now, Nissan seems to have discovered a way to tackle traffic jams using adaptive cruise control technology.

Though certainly not as ambitious as self-driving technology, this strengthened driver-assist system will certainly aid drivers in having peace of mind while on the roads.

What did the results say?

During an initial analysis of the data, it was found that a single four-wheeler with such an AI system had a positive impact on the driving behavior of 20 surrounding cars. The data will also undergo thorough evaluation over the next few months.

A detailed look at the trial

For the test held between November 14-18, 100 units of the Nissan Rogue bearing an AI-equipped cruise control system were used. Researchers made sure that the cruise controls on all the cars were able to connect with one another. During movement on the road, this created an information web from multiple cars at varying distances, and the AI algorithms adjusted their speeds accordingly.

Who were involved in the test?

The North American division of Nissan worked with the Tennessee Department of Transportation and Circles Consortium, to make this project a success. Researchers belonging to UC Berkeley (California), Rutgers University-Camden (New Jersey), Vanderbilt University (Tennessee), and Temple University (Pennsylvania) were part of the consortium. Toyota North America and General Motors provided a single unit of RAV4 and Cadillac XT5, respectively for the trial.

Why was the I-24 Motion road selected for the trial?

The I-24 Motion is a one-of-its-kind automotive testing arena in the world. It is 6.4km long and equipped with 300 4K digital sensors, which can record the data equivalent to 260 million vehicular miles every year. I-24 Motion is not a temporary structure. It is always open to researchers and automotive companies for conducting vehicular tests.