-
Nissan Magnite garners 40,000 bookings in India; production ramped upLast updated on Feb 25, 2021, 12:04 am
-
Nissan Magnite has been receiving a phenomenal response since its launch in India in December 2020.
It had bagged 32,800 bookings in January and now, carandbike has reported that SUV has received over 40,000 bookings as of early-February.
The automaker has also started a third shift at its Oragadam plant in Tamil Nadu to increase the production volume and reduce the waiting period.
-
-
Exteriors
Nissan Magnite has a sporty profile
-
The Nissan Magnite features a sporty design with a chrome-surrounded octagonal grille, silvered skid plates, a rear window wiper, a power antenna, and a rear spoiler.
For lighting, it houses adjustable projector headlamps, LED DRLs, LED fog lights, and wrap-around LED taillights.
On the sides, the car is flanked by roof rails, blacked-out B-pillars, power-adjustable ORVMs, and 16-inch alloy wheels.
-
Information
It is offered with two petrol engine options
-
The Nissan Magnite is available with two BS6-compliant petrol engine options: a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated motor that produces 71hp/96Nm and a 1.0-liter turbo-petrol mill offered in two tunes- 99hp/160Nm and 99hp/152Nm. Transmission choices include a 5-speed manual and a CVT automatic gearbox.
-
Interiors
It is equipped with a 360-degree-view camera
-
The Magnite offers a 5-seater cabin with fabric upholstery, an adjustable steering wheel, power windows, automatic climate control, rear parking sensors, and a keyless entry function.
It also packs six speakers and an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
For safety, there are dual airbags, cruise control, a tire pressure monitor system, and a 360-degree-view camera.
-
Information
Nissan Magnite: Pricing and availability
-
Nissan Magnite was launched in India in December 2020 and received a price-hike in January this year. It currently starts at Rs. 5.49 lakh and goes up to Rs. 9.59 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).