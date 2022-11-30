Auto

GM showcases Buick design concept that may inspire an EV

GM showcases Buick design concept that may inspire an EV

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 30, 2022, 04:59 pm 2 min read

Buick will become an EV-only brand by 2030 (Photo credit: Aaron Riggs)

General Motors (GM) has showcased the design concept of a new car under the Buick moniker. The vehicle draws styling cues from the Wildcat EV concept revealed earlier this year, and is expected to have a luxurious four-seater cabin. The production model should be backed by an electric powertrain, considering Buick wants to become an EV-only brand by the end of this decade.

Why does this story matter?

The Buick design concept is a good-looking four-wheeler but we are unsure whether it will ever head to production.

Nonetheless, it gives us an idea of what the brand's models in the future will look like.

The concept was drawn by Aaron Riggs who has been working with GM as a senior creative designer for 10 years. So, surely this is an important piece.

The car flaunts red paint and multi-spoke wheels

The Buick sedan concept has a sloping roofline, a lengthy bonnet, an ultra-sleek grille, dagger-shaped headlights, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by black pillars, cameras instead of ORVMs, chrome lining around the windows, and stylish multi-spoke wheels. A raked windscreen and taillamps are available on the rear end. It flaunts a red paint job with a glossy finish.

An electric powertrain will fuel the four-wheeler

General Motors is yet to disclose the powertrain details of the Buick sedan concept. However, it will surely draw power from an electric powertrain, if it ever heads to production.

The vehicle will get 4 seats

In production guise, the Buick sedan is expected to have a luxurious cabin with a '2+2' layout. Auto climate control, USB chargers, key-less entry, and a multifunctional steering wheel might be offered. It should house a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity facilities. Multiple airbags might ensure the safety of the passengers.

What about its availability?

Buick is yet to announce whether this design concept will stay locked in the company's vault, or give rise to a production-specific model in the near future. If it is manufactured, it will surely be an EV.