Ola Electric might launch its cheapest scooter on October 22

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Oct 10, 2022, 10:41 am 2 min read

Ola's cheapest scooter might cost around Rs. 80,000. Representative image (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

Ola Electric is gearing up to launch its cheapest scooter in India. It might go official on October 22 and may sport a price figure of around Rs. 80,000 (ex-showroom). The upcoming two-wheeler might be a stripped-down version of the S1 model with fewer features, a smaller battery, and a lower riding range. If priced competitively, it will attract a lot of buyers.

The Ola S1 has a smiley-shaped headlight, an indicator-mounted front apron, angular mirrors, and a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail. The scooter packs an all-LED setup for lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console with support for navigation, and rides on aluminium alloy wheels. It has a ground clearance of 165mm, a wheelbase of 1,359mm, and tips the scales at 121kg.

The Ola S1 packs a 5.5kW electric motor linked to a 3kWh IP67-rated battery pack. The setup allows the vehicle to hit a top speed of 95km/h and deliver a claimed range of 128km per charge.

In terms of safety equipment, the Ola S1 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System and riding modes for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken of by a single fork on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

In India, the Ola S1 electric scooter carries a price tag of Rs. 99,999. Meanwhile, its upcoming cheaper variant is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 80,000 (both prices, ex-showroom).