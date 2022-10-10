Ola Electric might launch its cheapest scooter on October 22
Ola Electric is gearing up to launch its cheapest scooter in India. It might go official on October 22 and may sport a price figure of around Rs. 80,000 (ex-showroom). The upcoming two-wheeler might be a stripped-down version of the S1 model with fewer features, a smaller battery, and a lower riding range. If priced competitively, it will attract a lot of buyers.
The Ola S1 has a smiley-shaped headlight, an indicator-mounted front apron, angular mirrors, and a single-piece seat with a pillion grab rail. The scooter packs an all-LED setup for lighting, a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console with support for navigation, and rides on aluminium alloy wheels. It has a ground clearance of 165mm, a wheelbase of 1,359mm, and tips the scales at 121kg.
The Ola S1 packs a 5.5kW electric motor linked to a 3kWh IP67-rated battery pack. The setup allows the vehicle to hit a top speed of 95km/h and deliver a claimed range of 128km per charge.
In terms of safety equipment, the Ola S1 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a Combined Braking System and riding modes for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken of by a single fork on the front side and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.
In India, the Ola S1 electric scooter carries a price tag of Rs. 99,999. Meanwhile, its upcoming cheaper variant is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 80,000 (both prices, ex-showroom).