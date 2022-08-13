Auto

Electron Pro max-scooter arrives with 200km range: Check price, features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 13, 2022, 01:11 pm 2 min read

Electron Pro is available in three variants (Photo credit: Electron Electric Motors)

Hyderabad-based Electron Electric Motors has introduced its Electron Pro scooter in India. It is available in three variants: standard, Pro-X, and Pro-Max. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a futuristic design and offers several features, including a tire pressure monitoring system. It is backed by an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 200km on a single charge.

The Electron Pro maxi-style scooter offers the perfect combination of good looks, decent features, and great performance. It should draw the attention of many buyers in India.

The vehicle has been priced competitively in our market and takes on rivals such as the Ather 450X and the Ola S1 Pro. The rivalry in the EV two-wheeler segment should be raised significantly.

Design The scooter supports Apple CarPlay

The Electron Pro has a boxy design, featuring a headlight-mounted front apron, a high floorboard, a prominent central spine, a single-piece seat, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. It offers keyless ignition, speakers, and a Bluetooth-enabled digital instrument console with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The maxi-style scooter rides on designer blacked-out wheels and gets a tire pressure monitoring system.

Information It can accelerate from 0-40km/h in 2.5 seconds

The range-topping Max variant of the Electron Pro packs a 9.5kW mid-drive motor linked to a 5.4kWh removable battery pack. The setup allows the vehicle to sprint from 0-40km/h in 2.5 seconds and deliver a range of 200km per charge.

Safety There are disc brakes on both ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Electron Pro is equipped with disc brakes on both front and rear wheels, along with a combined braking system or dual-channel ABS for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorbike are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front end and a dual shock absorber on the rear side.

Information Electron Pro: Pricing and availability

In India, the Electron Pro starts at Rs. 1.2 lakh for the standard model and goes up to Rs. 1.8 lakh for the Max variant. It can be booked by paying Rs. 499, and its deliveries will take six months.