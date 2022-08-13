Auto

Hyundai TUCSON v/s Jeep Meridian: Which is a better SUV?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 13, 2022, 05:25 am 3 min read

Both SUVs are equipped with all-LED lighting setup

Hyundai has launched the TUCSON in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 27.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The SUV is equipped with Level 2 ADAS functions and flaunts the brand's 'Sensuous Sportiness' design philosophy. It goes up against the Jeep Meridian, which has eye-catching looks, a tech-biased cabin, and a capable all-wheel-drive system. But which one is a better buy? Let's find out.

Hyundai has been making progress in the SUV segment, with offerings such as the VENUE, CRETA, and TUCSON. The South Korean automaker is known for providing a lot of tech-biased features.

However, with more people opting for the active lifestyle, the need for capable off-road vehicles is on a rise. That's where the US-based Jeep comes into the picture, with its capable all-wheel-drive system.

Exteriors Hyundai TUCSON has a futuristic design language

The 2022 Hyundai TUCSON sports a dark chrome grille with 'Parametric Jewel' inserts, bumper-mounted LED headlamps, roof rails, skid plates, a roof-mounted spoiler, and T-shaped connected LED taillights. The 2022 Jeep Meridian has a sculpted bonnet, a signature seven-slatted grille, sleek LED headlights with integrated DRLs, flared wheel arches, a shark-fin antenna, and wrap-around LED taillamps. Both the SUVs ride on 18-inch alloy wheels.

Performance The TUCSON is available with potent 2.0-liter engine options

The TUCSON is powered by a 2.0-liter diesel engine that produces 186hp/416Nm and a 2.0-liter petrol unit that develops 156hp/192Nm. The mills are mated to 6-speed and an 8-speed automatic gearbox. The Meridian draws power from a 2.0-liter diesel motor that churns out 168hp of power, 350Nm of torque, and is paired to a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic gearbox.

Interiors Jeep Meridian has quilted leather upholstery and leather-wrapped dashboard

The TUCSON has a five-seater cabin with ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, 8-speaker Bose audio system, six airbags, and Level 2 ADAS functions. The Meridian has a 7-seater cabin, featuring a leather-wrapped dashboard, black and brown quilted leather upholstery, an electric tumble function for the second-row seats, wireless charger, a 10.1-inch infotainment panel, a 360-degree-view camera, and six airbags.

Our verdict Hyundai TUCSON v/s Jeep Meridian: Which one is better?

The Hyundai TUCSON ranges between Rs. 27.7 lakh and Rs. 34.54 lakh, while the Jeep Meridian is available between Rs. 29.9 lakh and Rs. 36.95 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) in India. Hence, our vote goes in favor of the Hyundai TUCSON for its potent engine options, futuristic design, ADAS functions, sporty design, and overall better value-for-money proposition.