Auto

Tata Punch reaches 1 lakh production milestone in record time

Tata Punch reaches 1 lakh production milestone in record time

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 13, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Tata Punch has averaged a sales figure of around 10,000 units per month (Photo credit: Tata Motors)

Tata Punch has achieved a production milestone of 1 lakh units in a record time of 10 months in India. To recall, the compact SUV made its debut in October last year and has secured a 5-star rating in the G-NCAP crash test, making it one of the safest vehicles on our shores. It is backed by a 1.2-liter Revotron petrol engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Tata Motors is one of the largest automakers in India and has its presence in various other global markets as well. It caters to a wide variety of private and commercial segments, including EV.

The homegrown carmaker had introduced the Punch to take on the rivals such as Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, and Hyundai VENUE in the compact SUV category.

Exteriors The compact SUV sports projector headlamps and 16-inch alloy wheels

The Tata Punch is underpinned by the ALFA platform and features a clamshell bonnet, a chrome-surrounded grille, LED DRLs, bumper-mounted projector headlamps, a wide air dam, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, the compact SUV is flanked by ORVMs, roof rails, black pillars, and 16-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a skid plate are available on the rear end.

Information It is backed by a 83hp, 1.2-liter, inline-triple petrol engine

The Punch is powered by a 1.2-liter, naturally-aspirated, inline-triple Revotron petrol engine that generates a maximum power of 83hp and 113Nm of peak torque. The mill is paired with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Interiors It features a 7.0-inch infotainment system with connected car technology

On the inside, the Punch has a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, a cooled glovebox, keyless entry with engine start/stop button, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The compact SUV packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch infotainment system with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and iRA connected car technology. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Information Tata Punch: Pricing

In India, the Tata Punch will set you back by Rs. 5.93 lakh for the base Pure trim and goes up to Rs. 9.49 lakh for the top-of-the-line Kaziranga Edition AMT iRA variant (all prices, ex-showroom).

Poll If not the Tata Punch, which compact SUV excites you?