Auto

New features for Tata Tiago's XT variant in India

New features for Tata Tiago's XT variant in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 01, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Tata Tiago might receive a slight price hike (Photo credit: Carwale)

The Tata Tiago hatchback crossed the four lakh unit production milestone in India a few months back. In the latest development, its mid-range XT variant is expected to get new features like a height-adjustable driver's seat and a rear parcel shelf soon. The model will remain visually unchanged and should be offered with a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder petrol engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Tiago is one of Tata Motors' highest-selling cars in India, and the inclusion of new features will raise its demand even more.

The update feature list should make its debut soon, making the Tiago one to look out for in the market. It will take on rivals such as Maruti Suzuki Wagon R and Hyundai Grand i10 NIOS.

Exteriors The model will have black B-pillars

The Tata Tiago XT will have a lengthy hood, a chrome-surrounded grille, swept-back headlights, and a wide air vent. On the sides, the hatchback will be flanked by black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 14-inch hyper-style wheels. A raked windscreen, a window wiper, a roof-mounted antenna, and wrap-around taillamps will be available on the rear end of the car.

Information It will be backed by a 1.2-liter engine

The new Tata Tiago XT will run on a 1.2-liter, three-cylinder petrol engine that makes 84hp/113Nm. In the CNG guise, it will generate 72hp/95Nm. Transmission duties will be handled by a five-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

Interiors The variant will get a height-adjustable driver's seat

The Tata Tiago XT will have a spacious five-seater cabin, featuring a vanity mirror on the co-driver's side, a height-adjustable driver's seat, a rear parcel shelf, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should house a touchscreen infotainment system with support for the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety will be ensured by two airbags, ABS, EBD, crash sensors, and an engine immobilizer.

Information Tata Tiago: Pricing

Currently, in India, the Tata Tiago hatchback starts at Rs. 5.4 lakh and goes up to Rs. 7.82 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). The XT trim's prices should slightly go up when the new features are introduced.