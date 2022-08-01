2022 Yamaha YZF-R3 to arrive in India by Diwali
Japanese automaker Yamaha is expected to launch the 2022 version of its YZF-R3 motorbike in India by Diwali this year. To recall, it is already on sale in the global markets. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a head-turning look and offers many features, including a digital instrument cluster. It runs on a 321cc, liquid-cooled engine that makes 40.4hp of power.
- Yamaha YZF-R3 was earlier available in India but was discontinued after the BS6 emission norms came into effect.
- Its 2022 iteration offers the perfect combination of good looks, features, and performance.
- It is expected to be priced competitively on our shores and will take on rivals such as the KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR310, and BMW G 310 RR.
The 2022 Yamaha YZF-R3 has a compact windscreen, fairing-mounted turn indicators, a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, and an upswept exhaust. It also gets a central air duct for fast engine cooling. The bike packs a twin-LED headlamp, a digital instrument console, rear-set footpegs, and rides on 17-inch designer wheels. It offers a low seat height of 780mm and tips the scales at 170kg.
The new Yamaha YZF-R3 is backed by a 321cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that generates 40.4hp of power at 10,750rpm and 29.4Nm of peak torque at 9,000rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.
To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha YZF-R3 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front end and a preload adjustable mono-cross unit on the rear side.
The pricing and availability details of the 2022 Yamaha YZF-R3 in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, the two-wheeler is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom).