2022 Yamaha YZF-R3 to arrive in India by Diwali

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 01, 2022, 01:15 am 2 min read

2022 Yamaha YZF-R3 is on sale globally (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese automaker Yamaha is expected to launch the 2022 version of its YZF-R3 motorbike in India by Diwali this year. To recall, it is already on sale in the global markets. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a head-turning look and offers many features, including a digital instrument cluster. It runs on a 321cc, liquid-cooled engine that makes 40.4hp of power.

Yamaha YZF-R3 was earlier available in India but was discontinued after the BS6 emission norms came into effect.

Its 2022 iteration offers the perfect combination of good looks, features, and performance.

It is expected to be priced competitively on our shores and will take on rivals such as the KTM RC 390, TVS Apache RR310, and BMW G 310 RR.

Design The motorbike has 17-inch wheels and a windscreen

The 2022 Yamaha YZF-R3 has a compact windscreen, fairing-mounted turn indicators, a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, and an upswept exhaust. It also gets a central air duct for fast engine cooling. The bike packs a twin-LED headlamp, a digital instrument console, rear-set footpegs, and rides on 17-inch designer wheels. It offers a low seat height of 780mm and tips the scales at 170kg.

Information It is fueled by a 40hp, 321cc engine

The new Yamaha YZF-R3 is backed by a 321cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC engine that generates 40.4hp of power at 10,750rpm and 29.4Nm of peak torque at 9,000rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Safety There are disc brakes on both ends

To ensure the safety of the rider, the Yamaha YZF-R3 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the bike are taken care of by inverted forks on the front end and a preload adjustable mono-cross unit on the rear side.

Information 2022 Yamaha YZF-R3: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 Yamaha YZF-R3 in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, the two-wheeler is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 3 lakh (ex-showroom).