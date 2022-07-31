Auto

Over 1 lakh units of Mahindra Scorpio-N booked in India

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Jul 31, 2022, 04:13 pm 2 min read

Mahindra Scorpio-N is available in 5 variants (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra started accepting bookings for its Scorpio-N SUV in India on Saturday. The car bagged over one lakh orders in just 30 minutes. Notably, the introductory prices will be applicable only for the first 25,000 orders, and deliveries will begin from September 26 onward. As for the highlights, the car has a stylish design, a tech-loaded cabin, and is available with two engine options.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mahindra's latest offering, the Scorpio-N promises a mature design language, a premium cabin, and powerful powertrains to traverse any environment.

It has proved to be extremely popular in India, as evident from the record bookings.

The SUV is a solid pick within the budget of Rs. 15-20 lakh and will be retailed alongside the current-generation Scorpio Classic.

Exteriors The car has 17-inch wheels and LED taillamps

The Mahindra Scorpio-N has a sculpted hood, a chromed grille, a wide air vent, fog lights, and LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 17-inch alloy rims. A shark-fin antenna, a window wiper, and vertically-positioned LED taillamps are available on the rear end.

Information Two engine choices are available

The Mahindra Scorpio-N is fueled by a 2.0-liter mStallion turbo-petrol engine that generates 200hp/380Nm and a 2.0-liter mHawk diesel mill offered in two tunes: 130hp/300Nm and 172hp/370Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed manual/automatic gearbox with an all-wheel-drive system.

Interiors The SUV gets a sunroof and 6 airbags

The Mahindra Scorpio-N has a cabin with six/seven seats, ambient lighting, a sunroof, premium leather upholstery, connected car technology, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, and automatic climate control with rear AC vents. Six airbags, ABS, and EBD ensure the safety of the passengers. It also houses a 12-speaker Sony audio system and an 8.0-inch infotainment console with support for Amazon Alexa.

Information Mahindra Scorpio-N: Pricing and availability

In India, the Mahindra Scorpio-N falls in the price bracket of Rs. 11.99-23.9 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available in Z2, Z4, Z6, Z8, and Z8L trims. The brand aims to deliver 20,000 units of the vehicle by December, wherein the Z8L variants will be prioritized.

