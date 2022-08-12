Auto

2023 Triumph Bonneville Bobber debuts at Rs. 12.05 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 12, 2022, 05:50 pm 2 min read

The 2023 Triumph Bonneville Bobber rides on 16-inch wire-spoke wheels (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

Triumph Motorcycles has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the Bonneville Bobber in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 12.05 lakh (ex-showroom). As for highlights, the retro-looking motorcycle sits in the "Modern Classics" range of the British bike marque and is powered by a 1,200cc, parallel-twin engine. The 2023 update features an all-new Red Hopper paint scheme.

Context Why does this story matter?

Triumph Motorcycles is renowned for crafting some of the finest retro-looking motorcycles in the world, under its "Modern Classics" range.

The British bikemaker regularly updates its entire portfolio of two-wheelers by adding refreshed design elements, new color schemes, and upgraded electronic riding aids.

The 2023 Bonneville Bobber is essentially a single-saddle version of the Speedmaster, which lends the bike a youthful appearance.

Design The motorcycle has a rider-only saddle and features bar-end mirrors

The 2023 Triumph Bonneville Bobber has a typical chopped-up appearance associated with bobber motorcycles. It sits on a tubular steel frame and features a 12-liter teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors, a rider-only saddle, dual brushed stainless steel exhausts, a large rear fender, and an all-LED lighting setup. The bike packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and rides on 16-inch wire-spoke wheels.

Information It is offered with a 1,200cc, parallel-twin engine

The 2023 Bonneville Bobber is powered by a 1,200cc, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 8-valve, parallel-twin engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a torque-assist clutch. The mill develops a maximum power of 77hp at 6,100rpm and a peak torque of 106Nm at 4,000rpm.

Safety The bobber is equipped with traction control and ride-by-wire throttle

In terms of rider's safety, the Bonneville Bobber comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheel, along with dual-channel ABS, switchable traction control, and ride-by-wire throttle with two riding modes: Road and Rain. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are handled by 47mm Showa cartridge-type telescopic forks on the front and a mono-shock unit with linkage on the rear end.

Information 2023 Triumph Bonneville Bobber: Pricing

In India, the 2023 Triumph Bonneville Bobber costs Rs. 12.05 lakh for the Jet Black color, Rs. 12.18 lakh for the Cordovan Red and Red Hopper color variants, and Rs. 12.35 lakh for Matte Storm Gray with Matte Ironstone paint scheme (all prices, ex-showroom).