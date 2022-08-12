Auto

Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG launched: Check features and price

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 12, 2022, 05:45 pm 2 min read

Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG has a claimed fuel efficiency figure of 30.9km/kg (Photo credit: Maruti Suzuki)

Maruti Suzuki has launched the S-CNG version of the Swift in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 7.77 lakh (ex-showroom). The car is available in two variants: VXi and ZXi. The hatchback is the ninth CNG-powered offering from the brand and is the most powerful alternate-fuel vehicle in the portfolio. The car is powered by a 1.2-liter K-series DualJet engine.

Maruti Suzuki is currently the leader in the Indian car market in terms of sales figures. The homegrown automaker also has the largest share of CNG-powered vehicles in the country.

The Swift is one of the most iconic hatchbacks for the brand since its inception in 2005 and is currently in its third generation.

The S-CNG variants will attract more potential customers.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG remains cosmetically unchanged and features a muscular bonnet, a blacked-out honeycomb-mesh grille, projector LED headlights with DRLs, a wide air dam, and a dual-tone paint scheme. On the sides, the hatchback is flanked by indicator-mounted ORVMs, black B-pillars, and 15-inch alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights, a roof-mounted antenna, and a window wiper are available at the rear end.

The Swift S-CNG draws power from a 1.2-liter DualJet, Dual VVT, inline-four K-series engine that generates a maximum power of 77hp at 6,000rpm and a peak torque of 98Nm at 4,300rpm. The mill is mated with a 5-speed manual unit.

On the inside, the Swift S-CNG has a spacious five-seater cabin and features an all-black interior with a minimalist dashboard, fabric upholstery, keyless entry, an engine start/stop button, automatic climate control, and multifunctional steering wheel. The hatchback packs a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Passengers' safety is ensured by dual airbags, ABS, EBD, and a rear-view camera.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift S-CNG will set you back by Rs. 7.77 lakh for the VXi variant and goes up to Rs. 8.45 lakh for the range-topping ZXi trim (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.