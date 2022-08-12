Auto

Honda CB300F v/s KTM 250 Duke: Which one is better?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 12, 2022

Both bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

Honda has taken the wraps off the CB300F in India. The motorcycle flaunts an aggressive streetfighter stance and is equipped with gold-colored inverted forks and a selectable traction control system. However, the bike which revolutionized the middleweight streetfighter segment, the KTM 250 Duke, offers a potent engine with a capable tubular trellis frame. But which one is a better choice? Let's find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 2019, Honda introduced a special "BigWing" division in India, especially for its high-capacity and premium motorcycles.

The Japanese bikemaker has now added the CB300F, as a powerful streetfighter offering into its portfolio.

The motorcycle has to go against the reigning champion in the sub-500cc segment on our shores, the KTM 250 Duke, which is backed by the racing pedigree of the Austrian marque.

The Honda CB300F flaunts a muscular fuel tank, an LED headlight, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, a sleek LED taillight, and a digital instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity. The KTM 250 Duke sports a sculpted fuel tank with extensions, a digital instrument console, an orange-colored trellis frame, and all-LED lighting setup. Both the bikes ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Performance KTM 250 Duke has a potent 249cc, single-cylinder engine

The CB300F is fueled by a 293.5cc, air-and-oil cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine that produces 24hp of maximum power and 25.6Nm of peak torque. The 250 Duke is backed by a 249cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke mill that develops 29.5hp of maximum power and 24Nm of peak torque. Both the two-wheelers are paired with a 6-speed gearbox, along with an assist and slipper clutch.

Safety Honda CB300F is equipped with traction control and dual-channel ABS

For rider's safety, both the Honda CB300F and KTM 250 Duke are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS. The former also gets Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC). Suspension duties are taken care of by inverted forks on the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end of both motorcycles.

Our verdict Honda CB300F v/s KTM 250 Duke: Which is better?

In India, the Honda CB300F ranges between Rs. 2.26 lakh and Rs. 2.29 lakh, while the KTM 250 Duke can be yours for Rs. 2.35 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). Our vote goes in favor of the KTM 250 Duke as you get premium components, a nimble chassis, and a much powerful engine. Overall, the 250 Duke offers better value-for-money.