2022 Hyundai TUCSON review: Should you buy it?

Written by Somnath Chatterjee Aug 12, 2022, 02:00 pm 4 min read

2022 Hyundai TUCSON flaunts a 'Parametric Jewel' grille with integrated LED DRLs

Hyundai is bringing back the TUCSON nameplate in India after six years with the latest generation being positioned as a flagship product above the ALCAZAR. The 2022 TUCSON is based on an entirely new platform and is armed with a lot of features along with more technology while focusing on delivering a premium experience. We tested the diesel automatic version to find out more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sales of premium SUVs have significantly increased in the Indian market with car buyers demanding more luxury and technology within the SUV body style.

Hyundai is also keen to expand its SUV range and consolidate upon the success of its CRETA by moving to other segments.

The new TUCSON aims to be a flagship offering and push Hyundai further as a premium carmaker.

Exteriors The car has a bold new grille

The new-generation TUCSON is visually distinguishable via its bold new grille design along with its unique 'Parametric lights' which are embedded within the grille. India also gets the long wheelbase version which further enhances the road presence of the SUV. The sharp lines and interesting details like the sloping roofline along with the hidden rear wiper do give it a premium stance.

Interiors Interiors have high quality switchgear

The interiors are arguably even more impressive with a clean design devoid of clutter while the continuous AC vents across the width of the dashboard accentuate the space. Quality is extremely impressive while the center console contains a large touchscreen along with a touch panel below for various controls. Even the instrument cluster is completely digital and customizable.

Space It has the longest wheelbase in its class

With a class leading wheelbase of 2,755mm, the TUCSON offers a spacious cabin with ample room for five occupants despite the presence of a center tunnel in the rear seat. The rear seat itself has excellent legroom and headroom. Passengers can also recline while having the ability to electronically move the front passenger seat. The boot capacity of 540-liters is also quite good.

Features From connected car technology to a panoramic sunroof

The new TUCSON is filled to the brim with equipment including a 10.25-inch touchscreen with connected car technology, Alexa and Google voice assistant, and a 360-degree-view camera. You also get dual-zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, dual powered seats along with being heated/cooled plus a driver seat memory function along with a powered tailgate. Audiophiles will also like the 8-speaker Bose audio system.

Safety You get Autonomous Level 2 driver assistance features

The TUCSON is equipped with a suite of radar-based advanced driver assistance functions that are Autonomous Level 2 ready. You get features like Forward Collision Avoidance, Lane Keep Assist, Blind Spot collision assist and view monitor. The vehicle also offers Adaptive Cruise Control, High Beam Assist, and rear-cross traffic warning. We found the features to be working very well on our road conditions.

Performance The diesel powertrain is extremely refined

We tested the diesel TUCSON which comes with a 2.0-liter unit with 186hp/416Nm while an 8-speed automatic is standard. The engine is refined and also has a linear power delivery with the gearbox matching well with the car. Though we missed paddle shifters. The car is also surprisingly agile for its size along with four-wheel-drive system with configurable terrain modes providing excellent traction.

Our verdict Is it worth your money?

The top-end version with the four-wheel-drive system is priced at Rs. 34.39 lakh (ex-showroom) while other variants are significantly cheaper. Overall, the new TUCSON is a hugely desirable premium SUV that scores on all parameters, namely design, space, features, and the refined powertrain. We think it is the new benchmark in its class and also offers better value than some luxury SUVs.

Hyundai TUCSON What works and what doesn't Our Rating Good Stuff: Premium styling and excellent road presence Quality laden interiors Excellent space Long equipment list Refined diesel powertrain Bad Stuff: No paddle shifters on offer No 7-seater version available