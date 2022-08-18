Auto

Mahindra XUV400 EV to debut on September 6: Check features

Mahindra XUV400 EV to debut on September 6: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Aug 18, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

Mahindra XUV400 will use the high-energy-dense NMC battery pack. Representative image (Photo credit: Mahindra)

Mahindra is gearing up to launch the XUV400 in India on September 6. The EV has been spotted doing test runs in a camouflaged avatar in recent months. As for the highlights, the SUV will retain some design elements from its sibling the XUV300, and will likely be based on the SsangYong Tivoli. The four-wheeler will primarily rival the Tata Nexon EV MAX.

Context Why does this story matter?

Mahindra has revealed the BE and XUV.e sub-brands based on the company's all-new INGLO skateboard platform. This move demonstrates the brand's focus on sustainable mobility.

The XUV400 was first showcased by the homegrown automaker at the Auto Expo in 2020 as the eXUV300 concept.

The upcoming EV will benefit from the partnership with Volkswagen, as it will likely use components from the MEB architecture.

Exteriors The EV will sport the new "Twin Peaks" logo

The Mahindra XUV400 will flaunt the brand's new "Twin Peaks" logo and feature a sculpted hood, a closed-off grille, LED headlights, and a wide air dam. It will boast a length of around 4,200mm. On the sides, the EV will be flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. The rear will be graced by wrap-around LED taillights.

Information It will deliver a range of over 300km per charge

The details regarding the powertrain of the upcoming XUV400 are yet to be revealed. We expect the EV to be equipped with a 150hp electric motor linked with a high-energy-dense NMC battery pack. It will likely deliver a range of over 300km per charge.

Interiors The SUV will feature a large touchscreen infotainment console

The interiors of the XUV400 EV are under the wraps. However, we expect the SUV to feature a spacious five-seater cabin with premium upholstery, ventilated front seats, automatic climate control, a sunroof, ambient lighting, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It should also pack a large touchscreen infotainment console with latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety will likely be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information Mahindra XUV400: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the upcoming XUV400 EV will be disclosed by Mahindra during the launch event on September 6. We expect the SUV to be priced at around Rs. 15 lakh (ex-showroom).