2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 goes official: Check features, price

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Aug 06, 2022, 01:52 pm 2 min read

2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 starts at Rs. 11.09 lakh (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

British automaker Triumph Motorcycles has finally launched the 2023 iteration of the Bonneville T120 bike in India. Its price starts at Rs. 11.09 lakh. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a retro-inspired look and offers full-LED illumination as well as multiple electronic riding aids. It is backed by a 1,200cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine that puts out 78.9hp of power.

While the 2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 gets a new color option, its design, list of features, and mechanicals remain unchanged. It should draw the attention of a lot of buyers in our market.

The two-wheeler is available in a single variant and has been priced competitively here. It takes on rivals such as the BMW F 900 R and Honda CB650R.

Design The bike is available in 4 color options

The 2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 has a teardrop-shaped fuel tank, dual peashooter exhausts, and a circular headlight as well as mirrors. The bike packs an all-LED lighting setup, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and rides on aluminium spoked wheels. It is available in Jet Black, Aegean Blue with Fusion White, Cordovan Red with Silver Ice, and Cobalt Blue with Silver Ice colors.

Information It runs on a 79hp, 1,200cc engine

The new Triumph Bonneville T120 is fueled by a BS6-compliant 1,200cc, parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The mill generates a maximum power of 78.9hp at 6,550rpm and a peak torque of 105Nm at 3,500rpm.

Safety It gets disc brakes on both the ends

In terms of safety equipment, the Triumph Bonneville T120 is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, cruise control, and traction control. It also gets two riding modes: Rain and Road. Suspension duties are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and twin springs on the rear end.

Information 2023 Triumph Bonneville T120: Pricing

In India, the 2023 Triumph Bonneville T120 starts at Rs. 11.09 lakh for the Jet Black-colored model and goes up to Rs. 11.39 lakh for the other color variants (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi).

