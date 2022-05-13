Auto

Kia EV6 to Mercedes EQS: Upcoming electric cars in India

Mercedes-Benz EQS has a driving range of 770km (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Tata Motors and MG Motor have launched the Nexon EV MAX and ZS EV respectively, for the Indian market in recent months. Both feature powerful electric powertrains and have a claimed range of over 400km on a single charge. Now, more brands are gearing up to introduce their electric cars in India, including the likes of Hyundai, Kia, and Volvo.

With subsidies from the government and the growing network of charging infrastructure, buying an EV seems like a sensible choice in India.

Given the rise in demand for green mobility solutions, global carmakers such as Hyundai and Kia are planning to enter the EV segment in the country while Mercedes is looking to expand its portfolio here.

Car #1 Hyundai IONIQ 5 SUV offers 502km of driving range

Hyundai IONIQ 5 is listed on the company's India website, and is likely to be launched in the coming months. The EV features a sleek, grille-like black insert, LED headlights with quad DRLs, designer alloy wheels, and flush door handles. It also has Level 2 autonomous driving support. It is offered with 58kWh and 77.4kWh battery pack options with a maximum range of 502km.

Car #2 Kia EV6 can sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.2 seconds

Kia Motors has announced that it will accept bookings for its upcoming EV6 in India from May 26 onward. The car gets a clamshell bonnet, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, 19-inch alloy wheels, an augmented reality head-up display, and a 16-speaker Meridian audio system. It can sprint from 0-100km/h in 5.2 seconds and has a claimed range of up to 510km.

Car #3 Volvo XC40 Recharge SUV packs a 78kWh battery pack

Volvo XC40 Recharge will be launched in India in July. The SUV features a sealed front grille with Volvo badging in the center, "Thor's Hammer" LED headlights, an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, six airbags, and a 360-degree-view camera. It houses a 78kWh battery pack with a driving range of up to 418km. The electric powertrain generates 402hp/600Nm.

Car #4 Mercedes-Benz EQS can drive up to 770km on single charge

Mercedes-Benz will launch the EQS electric sedan in India by the end of this year. The car gets a clamshell bonnet, angular LED headlights with a horizontal light bar, flush-type door handles, a 56.0-inch MBUX Hyperscreen system, 4-zone climate control, and ventilated front seats with massage function. It runs on a 108.7kWh Lithium-ion battery pack which delivers a range of 784km per charge.