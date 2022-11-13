Auto

2023 Buick Century is a Rolls-Royce-inspired luxury minivan: Check features

Buick Century gets an advanced 'Biocare' cabin air purifier (Photo credit: Buick)

US-based automaker Buick has taken the wraps off the Century minivan in the Chinese market with a starting price tag of CNY 529,900 (approximately Rs. 60 lakh). The MPV is offered in three trim levels: Avenir (four- and six-seat configuration) and Flagship. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler features stylish looks, a luxurious tech-loaded cabin, and a powerful petrol-hybrid powertrain.

Founded in 1899, Buick is one of the first US-based carmakers and a luxury car division of General Motors (GM). The brand has a strong presence in the North American as well as Chinese markets.

The brand has unveiled an all-new Century model in the luxury minivan segment for China's elite customers.

The luxury-focused vehicle features a Rolls-Royce-inspired starry roof liner.

Exteriors The MPV flaunts sliding-type rear doors and all-LED lighting setup

The 2023 Buick Century is 5,230mm long with a wheelbase of 3,130mm. The minivan flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a large chromed grille, vertically-stacked headlights with 90 LEDs and check-mark-styled LED DRLs, a raked windscreen, ORVMs, blacked-out pillars, sliding-type rear doors, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end of the MPV gets wrap-around taillights with 730 individual LEDs, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler.

Information It is backed by a 2.0-liter, petrol-hybrid setup

The Buick Century is offered with a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-four, "Ecotec" engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The setup generates 233hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 350Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 9-speed "HYDRA-MATIC" torque-converter gearbox.

Interiors The minivan features Nappa leather upholstery and ventilated seats

Inside, the 2023 Buick Century has a luxurious four/six-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, Nappa leather upholstery, powered and ventilated seats, multi-zone climate control, an air purifier, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster, a 32.0-inch sliding-type screen, and a Bose sound system. An 8.0-inch armrest touchscreen controller for rear passengers and multiple airbags are also available.

Information 2023 Buick Century: Pricing

In China, the 2023 Buick Century will set you back by CNY 529,900 (approximately Rs. 60 lakh) for the Avenir (six-seat) variant, CNY 609,900 (roughly Rs. 69.11 lakh) for the Avenir (four-seat) option, and CNY 689,900 (around Rs. 78.17 lakh) for the range-topping Flagship model.