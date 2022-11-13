2023 Buick Century is a Rolls-Royce-inspired luxury minivan: Check features
US-based automaker Buick has taken the wraps off the Century minivan in the Chinese market with a starting price tag of CNY 529,900 (approximately Rs. 60 lakh). The MPV is offered in three trim levels: Avenir (four- and six-seat configuration) and Flagship. As for the highlights, the four-wheeler features stylish looks, a luxurious tech-loaded cabin, and a powerful petrol-hybrid powertrain.
- Founded in 1899, Buick is one of the first US-based carmakers and a luxury car division of General Motors (GM). The brand has a strong presence in the North American as well as Chinese markets.
- The brand has unveiled an all-new Century model in the luxury minivan segment for China's elite customers.
- The luxury-focused vehicle features a Rolls-Royce-inspired starry roof liner.
The 2023 Buick Century is 5,230mm long with a wheelbase of 3,130mm. The minivan flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a large chromed grille, vertically-stacked headlights with 90 LEDs and check-mark-styled LED DRLs, a raked windscreen, ORVMs, blacked-out pillars, sliding-type rear doors, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end of the MPV gets wrap-around taillights with 730 individual LEDs, a shark-fin antenna, and a roof-mounted spoiler.
The Buick Century is offered with a 2.0-liter, turbocharged, inline-four, "Ecotec" engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system. The setup generates 233hp of maximum power and a peak torque of 350Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 9-speed "HYDRA-MATIC" torque-converter gearbox.
Inside, the 2023 Buick Century has a luxurious four/six-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, Nappa leather upholstery, powered and ventilated seats, multi-zone climate control, an air purifier, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster, a 32.0-inch sliding-type screen, and a Bose sound system. An 8.0-inch armrest touchscreen controller for rear passengers and multiple airbags are also available.
In China, the 2023 Buick Century will set you back by CNY 529,900 (approximately Rs. 60 lakh) for the Avenir (six-seat) variant, CNY 609,900 (roughly Rs. 69.11 lakh) for the Avenir (four-seat) option, and CNY 689,900 (around Rs. 78.17 lakh) for the range-topping Flagship model.